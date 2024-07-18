The internal disagreements of the Democratic Party on US President Joe Biden’s nomination for the presidential election November 5th are at their peak, according to a recently published survey that revealed that Nearly two-thirds of Democrats have stopped supporting his candidacy.

The pre-election campaign in the United States is going through a period full of controversies and events that shook politics after the presidential debate at the end of last June. Since then, rumors about the decline in support for Biden’s candidacy within the Democratic Party They gained increasing strength, and were only momentarily overshadowed in the media by the assassination attempt on Republican Donald Trump.

From that dramatic episode, the figure of the Republican candidate emerged strengthened, and in this panorama, the AP and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research published a survey in which they revealed that Nearly two-thirds of members of the political space believe that Biden should abandon the candidacy.

While in February last year he had registered a support of 40 percent, currently Only three in ten Democrats trust Biden’s abilities to face a next term at 81 years old. The poll also showed a similar trend with his vice president, Kamala Harris, who many citizens blame for the mistakes of the current administration.

Support for Kamala Harris’ candidacy

For the moment, the Democratic Party will face the next elections against Trump with the same formula with which it achieved victory in 2020: Biden and Harris, current president and vice president, respectively. However, many Members of the political space maintain their reservations about Harris’s figureas reported by the media Los Angeles Times.

The Vice President of the United States is under fire for her performance. Photo:Jemal Countess / Bloomberg Share

The survey published by the above-mentioned agencies also showed that His approval rating in the Democratic Party faces a trend almost identical to Biden’s outlookAmong citizens without political affiliation, the proportion who hold an unfavorable opinion of her is lower, compared to the view of the president.