70% of Russians surveyed believe that mass vaccination will prevent the spread of coronavirus or new outbreaks of the epidemic. This follows from the results of a survey of the VTsIOM and ANO “National Priorities”, reports on Thursday, April 29, “RIA News”…

“70% of respondents believe that mass vaccination will prevent the spread of coronavirus or new outbreaks of the epidemic, 20% hold the opposite opinion, 10% found it difficult to answer,” the statement said.

As noted, 65% of respondents have a positive attitude towards vaccination against COVID-19, 17% – negatively, 13% – indifferent, 5% found it difficult to answer.

At the same time, almost half of the surveyed citizens (46%) answered that they would have been vaccinated with the Russian vaccine against coronavirus for themselves and their family members, 39% would not do this, 11% have already done it, and 4% found it difficult to answer.

In addition, 39% believe that Russia, along with China and Israel, is better than other countries in coping with the pandemic. 14% disagreed with this statement, and 47% believe that Russia coped with the same as other countries.

A day earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the opinion that the country quickly and adequately responded to the coronavirus pandemic.

On April 27, the World Health Organization (WHO) assessed the situation with COVID-19 in Russia. According to the WHO representative in the country, Melita Vujnovich, the Russian Federation is “on a plateau or on a soft decline, but not everywhere.”

On April 21, speaking with his annual message to the Federal Assembly, Putin urged Russians to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. He also pointed out that all citizens should have the opportunity to be vaccinated so that collective immunity from coronavirus is formed in the fall.

Large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 has been taking place in Russia since January 18. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone. At the moment, three vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak. As noted in the Ministry of Health, the activity of vaccination against coronavirus infection in Russia is high.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.