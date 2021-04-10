Specialists of the online service OneTwoTrip conducted a survey in which they compared data on the purchase of air tickets by Russians in the mobile application and on the website. This was reported on Saturday, April 10, “RIA News“.

As a result, it turned out that 23% of respondents are more likely to book spontaneous trips from mobile devices or tablets. Of these, 69% of travel is paid for a maximum of one week before departure.

Most often, flights are booked through a smartphone the day before the trip – the share of such orders is 27%, and 6% of customers buy tickets on the same day. For a couple of days, they pay for air travel 18%, for three – 12%, and every tenth person does it four days before departure. 11% of buyers are busy looking for flights a week before the trip.

In addition, travelers who use smartphones and tablets in 83% of cases buy one-way tickets. That’s 10% more than desktop users.

The study also notes that men use the mobile app 10% more often than women.

On April 2, a representative of the Ministry of Transport told Izvestia that a gradual recovery of the air transportation market is being observed. At the same time, he noted that traffic indicators are still far from the values ​​of 2019.

According to him, in the current period there is a sharp reduction in the depth of sales – air tickets are purchased mainly a few days before departure.