The number of those wishing to stay at a remote location has doubled since April, according to data from a sociological survey of the SuperJob job search service.

According to the results of the study, 41% of Russians surveyed would like to work remotely even after the end of the pandemic, and this is mainly the opinion of women – 46% versus 36% of male respondents. Earlier, in April, only 19% said they wanted to work remotely. TASS…

The number of those transferred to such a mode of work increased by December: in October, 37% of employers practiced telecommuting, by the end of the year their number became 51% – this data almost caught up with the data in May, when 59% of organizations had teleworking.

Most often, telecommuters are employed in information technology (32%), sales (31%), accounting (30%) and personnel management (25%).

All office personnel were relocated by 15% of the surveyed companies, marketing specialists – 11%, engineering and procurement personnel – 10% and 7%, respectively. Remote work of administrative personnel and logistics specialists was reported by 5% of employers, employees from the fields of law, economics, insurance and analytics – 3% each.

Also, according to the survey, more than a third (36%) of “remote workers” believe that working at home is better than in the office, most often men answered this way – 38% versus 33% of women. The same number of respondents stated that they work equally effectively at home and in the office (41% versus 31% among men). 17% of telecommuting workers admitted that telecommuting is worse because they are hampered by household or household chores.

Almost half of the respondents (47%) said that the workload remained at the same level, for every fourth (24%) it increased, for 19% it decreased.

The study was conducted from 10 to 23 December among 1,000 HR managers and other representatives of HR departments of enterprises throughout Russia, as well as 1,600 employees working remotely in companies.

Earlier, on December 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the country’s high readiness to switch to online work during the spread of the coronavirus.

On December 8, he signed the federal law on teleworking, which provides for the systematic revision of teleworking norms, the availability of their application, the possibility of combining work in the office and remotely.