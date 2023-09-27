As part of his campaign speech in 2018, candidate López Obrador took on the complaints of the parents of Ayotzinapa, disdained the official version of the Peña Nieto government and He promised justice in the model that “it was the State”but Now he doesn’t know how to get out of that trap..

Over five years, The parents of the 43 kidnapped and missing students are waiting for the López Obrador Government to respond in a procedural manner to the alleged responsibility of the State in this criminal act. and go beyond the imprisonment of the PEÑista prosecutor who presented the version of the historical truth as an incident and not an institutional operation.

In it Ayotzinapa case The historical model of social protest that held the Díaz Ordaz government responsible for having given the direct order of repression to the students in Tlatelolco is being repeated, despite the versions of many of the affected political prisoners that it was an incident caused by a group of radical students who shot at the Army and the response of the military.

The Ayotzinapa crisis broke out for the PRD in Guerrerobut with derivations that involved former PRI members: The dispute over a drug shipment is found in the decision of a criminal group that gave the order for the municipal police of Iguala to pick up the students and the matter got out of hand due to the absence of any institutional strategy.

The intention of the parents of the 43 students kidnapped is force the government of President López Obrador to accept the existence of a criminal operation allegedly ordered and operated by the Armybut without providing any judicial evidence that could prove any military usefulness in that operation, in addition to forgetting that the Armed Forces are strictly prohibited from participating in judicial and security operations without there being legal and written procedures.

In an effort to respond to parents’ expectations, the López Obrador government has been granting judicial decisions that They have taken soldiers to jail for the sole fact of having been in the conflict zone, but without any evidentiary argument that could define any reason of State for military intervention.

He imprisonment of the Penya prosecutor Jesús Murillo Karam It only responds to these political concessions of the López Obrador Government and to the wedge that represents the Undersecretary of Human Rights, Alejandro Encinas Rodríguezthe sole person responsible for preparing procedural documentation that attempts to prove that the kidnapping of Ayotzinapa It was an intentional operation by the national State and its Army, although the elements investigated only speak of an uncontrolled incident.

The last meeting of President López Obrador with the parents of the 43 suggested that there is no other information that proves an alleged repressive operation by the national State against 43 students who had hijacked trucks to come to a student protest in Mexico Citybut along the way they encountered the interests of a criminal group that received the students from the PRD municipal police of Iguala and disappeared them.

The investigation of former PRD member Encinas has very directly evaded any investigation against the PRD authorities of Guerrero and the municipalities involved in Ayotzinapa and has focused its entire investigation against the authorities of the Penyista prosecutor’s office who were sent to investigate a criminal incident. The central issue that has not been focused on in Ayotzinapa is the complicity of PRD members with the drug trafficking and organized crime in Warriorsince the PRD arrival with Governor Zeferino Torreblanca in 2005.

Drug dealing that is at the scene of the kidnapping of the 43 is still waiting for investigations that seek PRD political complicity.

In this context, the Ayotzinapa investigation will have to return, whether he likes it or not, to the “historical truth” of Attorney Murillo.

