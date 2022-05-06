The complaints of plagiarism have shaken the international policy During the last years. Recently, the president of peruPeter Castle, was embroiled in a scandal involving a master’s thesis.

The Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation against Castillo and his wife on Thursdayafter the denunciation of a television program that they plagiarized his master’s thesis, which the president denies.

“The Public Ministry initiated an ex officio investigation against the President of the Republic,

Pedro Castillo Terrones, and his wife Lilia Paredes, for the alleged crime of Aggravated Plagiarism, Generic Falsity and Improper Collection to the detriment of the State,” the entity said on its Twitter account.

The investigation will be in charge of the prosecutor Juan Ramón Tantalean, from the northern region of Cajamarca, where the presidential couple is from. Castillo denied on Wednesday that he and his wife, Lilia Paredes, plagiarized his thesis, after the university involved opened an internal investigation into the complaint..

Next, we make a count of other plagiarism scandals around the world.

Enrique Pena Nieto

Another of the most remembered cases splashed the former president of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto, who was accused in 2016 of plagiarizing his thesis Law degree, as revealed at the time by a journalistic investigation.

An investigation accused Peña Nieto of plagiarizing texts by various authors, including academics, to prepare his law degree thesis in 1991 from the Pan-American University (UP).

Of the 682 paragraphs that make up a text of 200 pages, 28.88 percent of the document was taken from other people’s works. During the scandal in 2016, the UP confirmed the allegations and said that it could not sanction former students.

In that review, the center for higher studies found that “the degree procedure complied with the time and form requirements in force” that year. He acknowledges, however, that “the thesis presents its own ideas, cited others’ ideas and uncited others’ ideas.”

Enrique Peña Nieto, during an act when he was president of Mexico.

Photo: Mario Guzman / EFE

Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg

To the then German Defense Minister in 2011 Angela Merkel, Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberghe was shaken by a plagiarism scandal that cost him his position in the government.

According to research at the time, 72.77 percent of the doctoral work corresponds to other doctoral and undergraduate texts.

Professor of Constitutional Law at the University of Bayreuth Oliver Lepsius called Guttenberg a “swindler” at the time.

“We have fallen into the trap of a scammer,” said Lepsius, from whose university Guttenberg received his Ph.D. in 2007.

Annette Shavan

After the Guttenberg scandal, in 2013 another cabinet member Merkel was rocked by a plagiarism scandal, in Germany. A Annette Shavanthen Minister of Education and Science, had her doctorate withdrawn after discovering the irregularity in her thesis.

An ‘anonymous researcher’ from the independent plagiarism-hunting platform.wikp He sent an analysis to the press and to the university in which he supports evidence of plagiarism in 94 of the 325 pages of the dissertation, entitled ‘Personas y conciencia’.

The initial accusation surprised the former minister in October, when she was preparing her visit to Colombia, Brazil and Mexico. “Great friends in big trouble” headlined the newspaper ‘Berliner Zeitung’, referring to the closeness of Schavan and Angela Merkel, whose friendship has been reported as a testimony of fraternity between East and West Germans.

Melanie Trump

In the year 2016, during the US presidential campaign, Donald Trump’s wife gave a speech during a Republican convention. During an event in July of that year in ClevelandMelania was accused of plagiarizing segments of a speech by former first lady Michelle Obama.

Although the billionaire’s campaign spent the entire day denying the incident, the similarity between the former model’s words and Michelle Obama’s speech during the 2008 Democratic convention left little doubt.

Days later, Meredith Mclever, an employee of the then presidential campaign, admitted having taken excerpts from Obama’s speech. McIver issued a statement in which she apologized for the language used, which she said she took from Melania Trump during a phone call they had, without verifying that she could agree with the speech.

