The wanted politician Usatii asked Putin to deprive him of Russian citizenship

The Moldovan politician and businessman, known for illegally withdrawing more than 500 billion rubles from Russia, turned to Russian President Vladimir Putin and asked to deprive him of Russian citizenship. This is reported by Noi.md.

The politician recalled that the Russian leader gave him and his parents citizenship in 2018 as gratitude for his work. “I want to say thank you for what happened in 2018, but today I have no other options. I don’t want my parents and I to continue to remain citizens of a country that began open terror against its own citizens,” Usatii said.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs put Renato Usatii on the wanted list. The investigation considers him a member of an international criminal community, which in 2013-2014 illegally withdrew more than 500 billion rubles from Russia through the Moldovan bank Moldindconbank. The department names fugitive oligarch Vlad Plahotniuc and Vyacheslav Platon, who have Russian and Moldovan passports, as the organizers of the scheme.