American politician Jill Stein, who was the Green Party’s presidential candidate in the 2012 and 2016 elections, said that the Ukrainian conflict impoverishes the US population and threatens their security. She said this on March 18 at a rally in Lafayette Square near the White House.

According to her, she took part in the action because indirect participation in the conflict in Ukraine “leads to the impoverishment of the American people and puts us all at risk.”

“So it’s dangerous for all of us. <...> Americans must be aware of what is really happening and to what extent it threatens us all, ”she is quoted as saying. TASS.

As Stein noted, it is necessary to guarantee the security of all parties with the possibility of a settlement in Ukraine. She opined that the Minsk agreements were “very good proposals.”

In addition, Stein stressed that after the start of the special operation, “there was a peace agreement that was in the process of being developed.” However, she “does not take the side of any government” in this matter.

“The US is very powerful. Their position is that no one will be allowed to compete with us, even as a regional power. This is a very dangerous position for the whole world,” she said.

In addition, Stein admitted that she could run again in the US elections.

“Perhaps I do not rule it out. It would probably be at the congressional level, not at the presidential election level, but the decision has not yet been made, ”concluded Stein.

Earlier that day, hundreds of people took part in a rally in Lafayette Square outside the White House demanding that Washington stop military and financial assistance to Kiev, abandon militarism and sanctions policies, and disband NATO.

The protest was organized by the United National Anti-War Coalition (ONAC). The rally is timed to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the start of the US and its allies invasion of Iraq. According to the ONAC, the rally was supported by about 200 different associations, including anti-war, anti-racist and left-wing organizations.

On February 19, a massive demonstration against support for Ukraine also took place in downtown Washington. Participants called for the end of financial support to Ukraine and peace talks, as well as the dissolution of NATO. Also, the participants of the action against the support of Ukraine called the Biden regime hostile.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.