It seems that the stumbles and political mistakes of the government of the State of Sinaloa they could take a toll on you in the next electoral process. The administration of Ruben Rocha Moya(postulated by the party of Brunette), came to Sinaloa with great expectations and social commitments, but after almost three years, its political capital already shows clear signs of wear. In policyevery decision has a cost, so below I expose some of the determinations that I consider most controversial of the current administration.

The formation of the government. Perhaps one of the most debated points of his government is the profile of his collaborators. It was expected that, due to the training and political militancy of the governor elected, the entire cabinet would be made up of people from the Sinaloa left, but that was not the case. In the highest-level positions, an absence of social fighters, activists, and left-wing thinkers can be observed. In a federal entity where left-wing political militancy was a high-risk activity, the lack of appointments that met that profile meant a form of betrayal.

It seems that “militancy for political convenience” is the sign of our times. Those who formed the ranks of the left-wing opposition and resistance, for so many years, were relegated or excluded from the cabinet. An exceptional case is that of the former head of the Women's Secretariat, Dr. Tere Guerra, who has an important career as a left-wing activist and militant. However, the difference in treatment between those who are left-wing and those who are not, can be observed in this case. For example, Dr. Tere Guerra resigned from her position to compete for a “local deputation”, a situation that contrasts with the former Secretary of the State Government, Enrique Inzunza Cáceres, (who without any leftist militancy), resigned to go for a “Senaduría” for Morena.

Alliances and the breaking of them. During the campaign, when the then candidate for governor of the State was searching for the vote, he tried to add the greatest number of political forces to his movement. The Sinaloense Party was one of his most important additions. What seemed like an alliance to govern became a purely electoral alliance. Beyond the controversial figure of the leader of the Sinaloense Party, Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda, the Morena party in Sinaloa made a commitment from the campaign, which was not sustained in the government. The lack of political responsibility of the State Government was evident.

Internal struggles against governments of their own party. One of the most notable controversies was his disagreements against the municipal president of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, who was favored by a large majority of the vote, in the same governor election. They were formulas of the same political party. None of this represented an obstacle for their differences and disagreements to end with the dismissal of the municipal president. Something unprecedented in history, that the State government promotes and achieves the dismissal of a democratically elected public servant, from his own party. And not only did he do it in Culiacán, but he also replicated it in the Municipality of Mazatlán, although with substantial differences in substitution, but which, for practical purposes, translated into the replacement of politicians who had been democratically elected by the citizens.

The designation of the godson. Faced with the dismissal of the municipal president of Culiacán, is the appointment of Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil, godson of the governor. The problem here is not only his absence of left-wing political militancy, his lack of political experience or his lack of experience in elected positions of that level of responsibility, but it is someone who has a family link with the head of the office. State Executive. As controversial as the figure of Estrada Ferreiro may be, he was democratically elected, and that should have weight. There was no defense or respect for the popular will. Now the former substitute mayor is running for election.

The disagreements with the UAS. Political office has not been the mark of this government. Driven by a vision that is more authoritarian than democratic, legislative change and legal processes have been used as the instrument of negotiation and imposition. From the outside, it seems that, if the government does not achieve its goals and interests, there is no greater room for negotiation, because it quickly turns to imposition. The Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS) has been a space of disagreement between the forces of the State government and the former political ally Cuén Ojeda. The problem is that their dispute no longer remained within the limits of the confrontation between two political forces, but rather became the confrontation of an entire university community. A mistake that is not minor when elections are coming up. Without negotiation options, university autonomy is litigated in courts and legislative changes, while university students take to the streets.

Disagreements with agricultural producers. In an eminently agricultural state, the challenges of the State government are not small when it comes to supporting producers and maintaining competitive prices. At this point, the State government has made a significant effort to purchase at guaranteed prices. But that has not prevented their constant friction and disagreements with agricultural producers and companies, which have openly expressed their discontent with the way the problem and agricultural challenges have been handled. Once again the lack of political skill has been evident.

Political recycling. The traditional leftist militants in Sinaloa have not only had to see the low representation of their leadership in the formation of the state government cabinet, but they have also had to endure, as politicians who just three years ago were their political adversaries, are now admitted to the left-wing political movement, at the hands of the State Governor himself. A serious displacement of leadership, which will have its political cost. Without the need to adhere to or publicly defend the values, principles and causes of the left, different politicians from forces opposing the Morena project were entered into the ranks of their movement, displacing those who were already there, and occupying leaderships that do not represent on the left.

Obviously, it is just a look at those political decisions. Politics is always a situated phenomenon, at a specific time and place. And the conditions in which Morena arrives from Sinaloa are very different from those that brought Rubén Rocha Moya to the State Government. Therefore, the election for the Presidency of the Republic in Sinaloa could have a vote divided between the candidates nominated by Morena Sinaloa and the presidential candidate, Claudia Sheinbaum.

More from the same author: