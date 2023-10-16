The provisional results of the count of the legislative elections in Poland consolidate the political turn that the exit polls announced: the ultraconservative Law and Justice party (PiS) comes first — with 36.8% of support to 82.9% of scrutiny at 6:00 p.m.—but far from the parliamentary majority. The three opposition parties, on the other hand, account for 52.2.6% of the ballots, enough to form a Government. As the party with the most votes, PiS will do everything possible to repeat a third consecutive term despite not having the numbers, in a situation that is reminiscent of the failed investiture of Alberto Núñez Feijóo in Spain. It is up to the president, Andrzej Duda, to entrust the formation of the Government. His closeness to Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s party suggests that he will invite him to try ahead of the opposition, despite not having enough support. The process until there is a new Executive can extend until December.

One day after the legislative elections that have recorded a historic turnout in Poland – 73.6%, according to the count – the official count has not finished and is expected to be ready on Tuesday. The partial results, which provide voting percentages, are closer as the count progresses to those provided by Ipsos for the three main television stations, based on the 90% count in the same electoral centers where the exit polls were carried out for three televisions this Sunday. The most ultra-right bloc, with PiS and Confederation, would add 211 seats (196 and 15, respectively) according to the demographic company. That of the liberal opposition, mainly from the center-right although it also brings together the left, reaches 249 deputies, 18 above the absolute majority of 231 necessary to form a stable Government. PO, led by former prime minister and former president of the European Council, Donald Tusk, would have 158; The Third Way coalition, the great electoral surprise, would obtain 61 deputies and Izquierda, 30.

While waiting for the official results, which in these elections are being delayed by the referendum – failed, according to the polls – on retirement age, privatizations and migration, everything is still moving in the field of hypotheses. Both parties, with the data that is already known, celebrate their results and hope that Duda will entrust them with forming the Government. PiS, because parliamentary custom dictates that the winner tries first. PO, because he is the one who leads the bloc with a majority in the Sejm and has more options to close an Executive.

The president issued a message this Monday morning to thank the high participation. He has not given any clue as to who he will invite to form the Government, but before the elections it was he who recalled that parliamentary custom points to the party with the most votes. “We cannot deprive the winners of the right to form a coalition,” Andrzej Dera, State Secretary for the Presidency, said after the elections. Pawel Szrot, head of the president’s office, acknowledged this Monday that “this time the situation may be complicated.”

If PiS wins the presidential mandate and fails in the vote in the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish Parliament, then the parliamentary majority can propose a candidate. Kaczynski’s party is not going to give up power easily, even if it does not now gain the necessary support. “Days of struggle and tension await us,” the deputy prime minister said after learning about the exit polls. Kaczynski is known for his generosity in negotiating and for seeking support and turncoats even at the ideological antipodes. But even if he got the votes of the far-right Confederation, an anti-establishment formation that insists he would never enter a coalition with PiS, he would still need the support of 20 more deputies.

Members of the ultra-conservative party are pointing to the Polish People’s Party (PSL) as a possible partner, the agrarian formation that is part of the Third Way coalition together with Polska 2050. “If PiS receives the mandate to form a Government, those conversations will take place,” he responded. This Monday in an interview Joachim Brudzinski, PiS chief of staff, asked about that possibility. PSL spokesperson Milosz Motyka was quick to shut down any possibility on the social network X (formerly Twitter): “Forget it. For those lies, for those slanders, for hating and spitting on us all, for the thefts and all the scandals… We will hold you responsible!

Difficulties

Experts estimate that the formation of a new Liberal Government would last several weeks, until December. Jacek Kucharczyk, president of the think tank Institute of Public Affairs, warns that in the meantime “Law and Justice will continue to control the institutions, at least until the new Parliament is formed.” The sociologist and political analyst, who has not slept a wink pending results that arrive in dribs and drabs, distrusts PiS. “I am sure that they will be extremely creative in making it difficult to form an opposition government, and if this happens, they will make life very difficult for him.”

As Kucharczyk recalls, after eight years in power, Kaczynski’s party has control of the Constitutional Court – with the power to veto any legislation – and the Supreme Court, which must validate the electoral results in 90 days. The seats added by the liberal parties are not enough, furthermore, to reverse the presidential veto of the new laws, for which 3/5 of the chamber, 276 seats, are necessary. The president has used this prerogative even against PiS, so it could complicate life for a new Government if he decides to use it until his term ends, in May 2025. There are analysts who point out that his interest in obtaining an international position After leaving the presidency he can moderate his behavior.

In any case, a red carpet does not await the new coalition. Political analyst and writer Aleksander Smolar points out that it will not be easy to understand each other between “four heterogeneous parties with very ambitious leaders.” On issues such as abortion, for example, PO and Izquierda are in favor of liberalizing it until the 12th week, while the members of Third Way, Christian-conservatives, propose a referendum.

Smolar trusts that the experience of eight years in the opposition has taught them to act together and ensure, to begin with, “an improvement in relations with the European Union, with Germany, with other partners such as France, and with Ukraine.” In domestic politics, he believes they will take immediate measures “without the possibility of presidential interference” to change the leadership of entities controlled by PiS and used for partisan purposes, mainly public media and companies like Orlen. The expert believes that the coalition, when it manages to get going, “will not find it easy to govern, because PiS leaves the country in a very bad state.”

