The Government’s proposal to postpone the PASO for one month and the legislative elections for another month (from August to September and from October to November) has, at a glance, political reasons rather than epidemiological arguments. The latter were exposed by the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo De Pedro, when he publicly launched the proposal that would bring Together for Change.

The project actually dates back to the end of last year. Alberto Fernandez It accompanied a request, in that sense, from the governors who argued the inconvenience of allocating funds for the elections when Argentina needs them to face the pandemic. Behind this alleged display of common sense, lurked an old Peronist virus. That of the convenience of nominating candidates by finger. Without looking at the risk that competition always represents.

The opposition rejected the proposal, although the governors of his suit also fondly promoted it. The obstacle arose from the bowels of the ruling party. The Cámpora raised objections because it is in a process of expansion. Especially in Buenos Aires. The territory from where Cristina Fernández and her parishioners build power.

Is there a democratizing desire in Uncle Héctor’s militants? Nothing of that. Simply the PASO could allow them to penetrate the territory of the Peronist mayors used to living politically with a perimeter fence. Once the objective has been achieved, the camping does not seem different. It is enough to understand it with breaking down two episodes.

To steep Maximum Kirchner in the Buenos Aires PJ, The Cámpora intends to circumvent the electoral calendar with an agreement that includes the vast majority of those fearful mayors. The renewal of authorities should be done by the end of 2021. They intend to carry it out, as a prepo, next May. An obstacle lies ahead. The resistance of the current owner, the mayor of Esteban Echeverría, Fernando Gray, who achieved with a judicial appeal that the electoral prosecutor of Buenos Aires, Guillermo Ferrara slow down the offense.

The mayor of Esteban Echeverría, Fernando Gray and his campaign against the election of Maximo Kirchner in the Buenos Aires PJ.

The last word is in the power of the electoral judge of La Plata, Alejo Ramos Padilla. The same one that promoted from his previous office in Dolores the cause for the supposed spy network mounted in the Macrista era. Gray climbed another step. He also filed an appeal with the National Electoral Chamber.

The other example lies in how the ruling party resolved the new leadership of the national PJ. He ceded the throne to Alberto Fernández although he allowed the inclusion, in key places, of officials who respond to the vice president and La Cámpora. The maneuver contrasted on the scene with the activism of the UCR. The old party called elections in three provinces. In two to renew the district authorities: Buenos Aires and Córdoba. The other election happened in Capital. In all cases, a significant participation of the affiliates was observed.

The idea of ​​postponing the STEP for health reasons, as argued by De Pedro, would have many weak sides. Above all, when other proposals emerge from the Frente de Todos itself. Sergio Massa’s, for example. The head of the Chamber of Deputies, advised to carry out the STEP and the generals on the same day. He also took refuge in the pandemic, which is useful for everything. I would like to avoid higher expenses and logical crowds in a vote. A kind of reissue of the Law of Slogans that, due to their distortion, have been eliminated from the electoral systems.

Political speculation

The possible shift in the PASOs contains political speculation. Also flimsy and questionable. Win a month to perhaps improve the vaccination campaign. Also see if the faltering economic rebound spills better into the pockets of citizens. It should be remembered that in 2020 one of the spikes of contagion occurred in October. Why, in this second wave, which is emerging with greater force and uncertainty, would September and November be months freed from danger?

The government faces obstacles that it had not calculated. The efficacy of the available vaccines (Sputnik V from Russia and Sinopharm from China) is relative in preventing infections. The case of the President, with the two doses applied and affected by the virus of origin in Wuhan, would be a convincing demonstration. It is also true and very important that Vaccines remove the risk of severe or fatal disease.

Another dilemma begins to happen with vaccines from AstraZeneca, a British-Swedish laboratory. It is the only agreement with the private sector that the Government made for the supply of millions of doses. For now, it has received just over 200 thousand from the COVAX fund. It happens that due to several cases of thrombosis –whose direct link with the application of the product is not corroborated—in France, Italy and the Netherlands its application was considerably reduced. Not by order of the authorities. Due to the distrust of the population. Oxford has just suspended its trials on children and adolescents.

Raising the debate on the PASO at this time, when Argentina is plagued by the virus and poverty, could pursue two objectives. Distract attention from the strategic and structural deficiencies that the Government has been showing in the fight against the coronavirus. Make him forget his incessant offensive against the Judiciary. To entangle Together for Change in internal debates, because different positions coexist there.

María Eugenia Vidal at the summit of Together for Change, on Tuesday in Palermo. Photo: Germán García Adrasti

Those differences were present at the summit on Tuesday. Made with the assistance of Mauricio Macri in a warehouse in Palermo Viejo, next to the train tracks. However, a unified position prevailed. No one would put obstacles in the way of the extension announced by De Pedro. Although they will wait for the minister to formalize it, as promised, in Congress. But they will also demand to know the general roadmap that the Government intends to travel during this second wave. Postponement of the STEP right now could make it easier for you to cancel it permanently. Yes, as the specialists foresee, the coronavirus worsens when the cold wakes up.