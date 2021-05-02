Almost a third of the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan is undivided and not demarcated. These controversial areas give rise to constant conflict. This was stated by the head of the department for Central Asia and Kazakhstan of the Institute of CIS Countries Andrei Grozin.

“Everyone has their own truth, everyone shakes their cards and asserts their innocence. In Soviet times, the borders were of a purely administrative and virtual nature and changed frequently, so you can find as many maps as you like to confirm both positions, ”Grozin said in an interview with NSN…

The expert also said that the exchange of goods between the countries continues, as well as household contacts, but the growing competition is heating up the situation. For example, in Tajikistan, the population is growing rapidly, and resources are decreasing.

“In my opinion, this is due to the fact that several generations of people no longer live in the USSR, do not know what friendship of peoples is – an invention of the Soviet period. They are used to strangers on the other side of the imaginary border line. <...> It is the competition between ethnic communities that is, it seems to me, the main mechanism of all conflicts. And the border guards on both sides, as a rule, come from the same border communities, “he explained,” added Grozin.

Earlier on Sunday, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan began withdrawing military personnel and military equipment from the zone of armed conflict on the border. The situation on the border is “characterized as stable”, no incidents or shootings were recorded over the past night.

The conflict between local residents in the area of ​​the Golovnoy water distribution point, whose ownership is disputed by the parties, escalated into clashes on one of the sections of the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on April 29.

According to the latest data, as a result of the conflict in Kyrgyzstan, 173 victims sought medical help, 34 people died. More than 27 thousand people were evacuated from the conflict zone.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported on May 1 that the conflict on the border occurred after the Tajik side installed a video surveillance camera near the water intake structure.