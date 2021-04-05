The director of the Institute of the Newest States, political scientist Alexei Martynov spoke about what topics could be touched upon in the message of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly.

In his opinion, the subject of discussion may be the elections of the new convocation of the State Duma, which will be held in September. Martynov expressed this opinion due to the fact that the format of this event is annual, that is, the meeting sets tasks for the coming year, and also analyzes the activities of the state in the current year.

“Russia is coming out of the pandemic regime, and is doing it quite successfully,” he said in an interview with RT on Monday, April 5th.

Noting at the same time that it is this topic that the Russian leader can also raise in his message. In addition, given the goal of the fastest possible restoration of important economic mechanisms in connection with these events, Putin will raise issues of powerful external pressure on Russia.

The President of the Russian Federation will read out a message to the Federal Assembly on April 21. The press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov noted earlier that day that at the moment the options for holding this event are still being worked out.