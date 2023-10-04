The West’s project, represented by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, will be continued, since otherwise the West will be forced to admit defeat. Funding for Ukraine due to the removal of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, will slow down, but will not stop, American political scientist John Varoli said on October 4 in an interview with Izvestia.

“Removing McCarthy could slow down funding for Ukraine. It might get a little complicated. But do not forget that the Pentagon and the CIA do not write the law. They are not bound by any rules or regulations. So they obviously have a lot of money, limitless resources. They may have to sponsor Zelensky’s regime secretly from the people,” the expert shared.

Varoli recalled that the United States is going to wage a full-scale war against Russia and has repeatedly stated its desire to divide Russia into parts and rule them. This is talked about openly, so it is important to understand the context in which certain events occur.

“The US ruling elite has crossed the Rubicon. They had too much at stake. And now they understand that they need to go to the bitter end. They still think they can win. Therefore they will continue to fight. Until the end, until there is not a single Ukrainian left,” he explained.

The political scientist recalled that the ruling elite in Washington has many secret channels to circumvent any problems with financing the Ukrainian conflict. For example, they can ask their allies in Germany and Great Britain, France and Poland for help. Therefore, Varoli is sure, they will not stop sending weapons and money to Ukraine.

“They won’t stop because they know that if they stop, they will lose. I mean, NATO will lose. If funding stops for even a week, the Kiev regime will collapse. Therefore, they are not going to stop. They can’t afford to stop because they’ve committed too many resources. They have invested too many resources in Zelensky. He is their project, their weapon to attack and destroy Russia,” the expert concluded.

On October 3, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Republican Kevin McCarthy, was removed from his post. This became known after the results of the vote on the resolution to remove McCarthy from office, which was submitted to the lower house of the US parliament, were made public.

On the same day, North Carolina Republican Patrick McHenry was appointed acting speaker of the House of Representatives. According to the rules, only the person whose name was mentioned by the previous speaker can apply for this position. McHenry, among others, was named first among possible candidates by the suspended McCarthy.

On October 2, Matt Gaetz submitted his resignation to Speaker McCarthy. His resolution took precedence over other House business because it was “privileged.” A day earlier, Gaetz said he planned to file a motion to remove Kevin McCarthy. He accused his party colleague of lying to the House of Representatives and US President Joe Biden in connection with the decision to finance the government.

Prior to this, on September 30, the US President signed a law extending government funding for 45 days (until November 17, 2023), which does not include assistance to Ukraine. Thus, a government shutdown was averted in the United States. At the same time, Biden said that Washington “under no circumstances” would stop supporting Ukraine.

On September 29, CNN, citing an anonymous official, reported that the White House called on the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, to submit for consideration a separate bill that would provide for the allocation of funds for the needs of Ukraine.