The appointment of former British Prime Minister David Cameron to the post of head of the country’s Foreign Ministry is not considered in the context of relations with Russia; rather, it is an appointment in the context of relations with China and Europe. Political scientist Dmitry Solonnikov stated this in a commentary to Izvestia on November 13, noting that Cameron has recently been lobbying for the interests of China and the growth of trade between China and the UK.

“This is largely due to him. And for Great Britain, in terms of getting out of the current crisis, or minimizing economic losses in the current crisis, China is very important. As for Russia, Cameron is unlikely to dramatically change his position here. Yes, he is not as hawkish as the previous heads of the Foreign Office, but he will quite clearly adhere to common views with the United States, the European Union and other partners,” Solonnikov believes.

According to the political scientist, as long as the consensus of the British elites agrees that “Ukraine needs to be supported further, and Russia is a global evil,” Cameron will act in the same direction, which means that nothing will change in relations with Russia.

“He is not such a rabid Russophobe as they were before him. Well, of course, and [экс-премьер-министр Великобритании] Boris Johnson and other leaders spoke out much more harshly. [Джеймс] Cleverley, who until recently headed the Foreign Office. Cameron will look much calmer. But again, he is not a dove of peace, and not a person who will tear his vest and call to stop. Why does he need this?” the political scientist noted.

Solonnikov noted that several years ago Cameron was remembered for holding a referendum in the UK on leaving the European Union (EU) – Brexit. And he himself was in favor of keeping the country in the EU. When Cameron lost, he resigned, leaving politics but remaining an honest man for the country. Afterwards, the politician took up his private life, economic and educational projects. And Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s current proposal to return him to the political arena is more likely due to the fact that in the UK they want to play on positive memories of the golden age of the Conservatives.

“In general, this “comeback” is very, very strange. Uncharacteristic of modern Britain. But this suggests that the Tories have a serious backbencher problem. But the current “young call” to the conservative camp has exhausted itself and cannot show anything positive. Therefore, it is used as such a way out: that our future is a well-forgotten past,” the expert concluded.

Earlier on November 13, Andrei Lebedev, an analyst on British politics and director of the analytical department of CROS, in a conversation with Izvestia, noted that Cameron’s appointment as head of the Foreign Ministry indicates that the Conservatives are seriously afraid of losing the parliamentary elections to Labor in 2024. As for relations with Russia, the new head of the department is unlikely to change anything, although when he was prime minister, relations between the Russian Federation and Great Britain “were much warmer,” Lebedev believes.

The former British Prime Minister was appointed as the country’s new Foreign Minister earlier that day. Also on this day, Sunak dismissed the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Suella Braverman. This decision was made after she published an article criticizing the actions of the police during protests in support of Palestine. Sky News noted that Sunak plans to announce cabinet reshuffles.

Cameron himself, in his first statement after his appointment, noted that London was faced with a huge “set of international challenges,” including the conflict in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East.

Stanislav Tkachenko, professor at the Department of European Studies at St. Petersburg State University, in a conversation with Izvestia, explained Cameron’s appointment as head of the United Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry by saying that the British government decided to involve the politician in international affairs in order to adequately represent the country in the international arena.