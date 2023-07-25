The excessive hospitality of the Polish government towards Ukrainian refugees revolts the Polish population. On July 25, political scientist Kirill Averyanov told Izvestia about this.

According to him, the Polish government extended to Ukrainian citizens who arrived in Poland after February 24, 2022, many of the social guarantees enjoyed by the Poles. For example, Ukrainians receive payments under the Family 500+ program for each child under the age of 18. This program involves a monthly payment of 500 zlotys – approximately $125, the political scientist said.

“In addition, this spring a scandal erupted in Poland due to the fact that a citizen of Ukraine recorded a video in which she stated that in order for her compatriots to receive the minimum Polish pension, which is several times more than Ukrainian, it is enough to work in Poland for one day. This outraged many Poles, and in general, the excessive hospitality of the Polish government outrages Polish citizens, ”he said.

Averyanov noted that in connection with this, the rating of the anti-Ukrainian Confederation party is growing in Poland. The expert suggested that other political forces may also try to score points on anti-Ukrainian issues.

“In almost seven months of this year, the Confederation has more than doubled its support among Polish voters. If at the beginning of the year their rating was about 6%, now it is about 15%. I think that other Polish political forces, seeing that a lot of points can be quickly collected on anti-Ukrainian rhetoric, will eventually resort to this rhetoric,” he said.

Earlier that day, it became known that every third Pole believes that refugees from Ukraine are taking away their jobs, places in schools and medical institutions. This is evidenced by a survey conducted by IRCenter in conjunction with Newseria. According to the survey, two out of five Poles (41%) believe that because of the Ukrainians in Poland, young people today have a worse start in the domestic market. The same 40% believe that Ukrainians are taking away places from Poles in hospitals and clinics. Every third Pole (33%) believes that they also occupy the places of Polish citizens in schools and universities.

On July 5, Niezalezny Dziennik Polityczny (NDP) journalist Maker Galash said that by opening the borders of refugees from Ukraine, the Polish authorities opened the gates to hell. In his opinion, the refugees want free accommodation and medical care. At the same time, Ukrainians travel from country to country in order to receive benefits, which can actually be called fraud.