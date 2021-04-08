Party “United Russia” (ER) will pick up to two hundred seats in the State Duma of the new composition. On April 8, professor of the Financial University under the government of the Russian Federation, political scientist Oleg Matveychev spoke about this.

During the roundtable “Struggle in single-mandate constituencies in the 2021 elections: prospects for renewal”, he explained that his forecast is based on several factors. So, unlike other political forces, United Russia has already launched primaries, including a single-mandate campaign.

“The second – from single-mandate candidates who behaved badly or did nothing, they will refuse, that is, those candidates who had an anti-rating”, – leads “RIA News” the words of a political scientist.

In his opinion, in the end, those who “really worked” will remain.

On April 7, it was reported that about 1.3 thousand people submitted applications for participation in the preliminary voting of United Russia, of which a third (32%) are social activists and volunteers.