Russia needs to strengthen relations with Indonesia, since this country has a large human resource, and in the current international situation, Jakarta remains neutral. This was announced on January 7 by the political scientist of the International Institute for Humanitarian and Political Studies Vladimir Bruter.

“Indonesia is currently the fourth largest country in the world in terms of population. Relations with Indonesia, for example, should have been a privileged topic for Russia for a long time,” he said in an interview with Ura.ru.

However, Bruter noted that in terms of trade with Indonesia, Russia is facing the same problems as with China – the insufficient development of the railway between the states.

At the same time, the political scientist believes, the development of relations between Moscow and Jakarta is of interest to Russia. In addition, Indonesia is set to join the BRICS, the expert recalled.

In early October, the chairman of the Council of Regional Representatives (upper house of parliament) of Indonesia, La Njalla Mattalitti, said that Indonesia is counting on strengthening economic relations with the Russian Federation, as well as cooperation in the field of defense and energy.

In September, it was reported that Indonesia was considering buying Russian oil. The country has not imported significant volumes of oil from Russia for a long time. At the same time, the purchase of Russian oil at a price above the limit set by the G7 countries could make the country vulnerable to US sanctions.

In the same month, the Indian newspaper Business Standard, citing government sources, reported that Russia had offered India a discount on oil supplies if it refused to join the G7 initiative to introduce a price ceiling on Russian hydrocarbons.