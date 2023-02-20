The closure of border crossings by Poland will not bring serious economic damage to Belarus. This was announced on February 20 to Izvestia by political scientist Kirill Averyanov.

Earlier that day, Poland notified Minsk that from February 21 it would ban the movement of trucks at the last Kukuryki checkpoint (on the Belarusian side, Kozlovichi) for trucks, except for those registered in the European Union and the European Free Trade Association.

“This is the traditional policy of Poland and the Baltic countries. They want to punish Belarus in such economic ways, in particular, by closing border crossings. However, ordinary citizens, both Belarusians and Poles, and the Balts, will suffer from this closure, as they will not be able to move across the borders for trade, to meet with relatives, to travel,” the political scientist said.

Averyanov added that neither these measures, nor any other sanctions restrictions on Belarus bring any serious economic damage.

Also on February 20, it was reported that the queue of trucks from Poland to Belarus reaches 60 km at the border.

Since February 18, Belarus has introduced restrictions for trucks and tractors registered in Poland: entry and exit for them is possible only through the Belarusian-Polish section of the border.

On February 16, Lithuania notified Minsk of the termination of cooperation to ensure the uninterrupted movement of transport across the border. According to the Belarusian border committee, cooperation with the customs and border services of the republic is terminated unilaterally.

In turn, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the closure of checkpoints on the western borders by Poland and Lithuania is an economic provocation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed to the need to analyze how the closure of the crossing on the Polish-Belarusian border will affect Russia before calculating further steps. He admitted that difficulties may arise in connection with the current situation.