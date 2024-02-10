The resignation of Hungarian President Katalin Nowak from her position will not affect the country's political course in any way and will not cause any problems for Russia. Political scientist Pavel Danilov pointed this out in a conversation with Izvestia on Saturday, February 10.

“In Hungary, the political system is not the same as ours; they are headed by a prime minister, not a president. The president there, as in Germany, has more representative functions than political ones,” he noted

For Russia there will be no special problems in connection with this resignation, since one representative person who does not have any important powers will simply be replaced by another, the expert explained.

Novak said she resigned earlier Saturday. The decision comes amid public outrage over the pardon of a convict involved in a pedophilia case, which the Hungarian president signed in April last year. In her resignation letter, Novak said the pardon was her mistake and raised many questions among the people of the country.

Also last April, Nowak rejected a bill that would have allowed Hungarian citizens to anonymously report same-sex marriages to authorities. As Bloomberg noted at the time, the bill, previously approved by Parliament, would have allowed people to report those who challenge “the constitutionally recognized role of marriage and family” and those who deny children’s right “to an identity corresponding to their sex at birth.” The President sent it for reconsideration.