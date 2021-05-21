The meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken testified to the mutual disposition of Russia and the United States for a productive dialogue based on common interests, which include Afghanistan, strategic mobility and nuclear programs of Iran and North Korea. About this on Wednesday, May 21, in an interview TASS said the director of the Washington Institute for Advanced Russian Studies. George Kennan Matthew Rojanski.

“The meeting was important for several reasons. Firstly, the Arctic Council is an important forum and will continue to be an important (forum – Ed.), On the agenda of which there are issues related to climate change, energy, security, indigenous peoples, etc. Secondly, it was the first a chance to meet for two seasoned diplomats since the Biden administration came to power, ”Rojanski said.

The expert clarified that the question of organizing a possible summit of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden adds even more significance to the meeting between Lavrov and Blinken.

According to Rozhanski, regardless of all sorts of political differences, the heads of the Russian and US diplomatic departments expressed their readiness for a productive dialogue on issues of mutual interest for the two countries. In particular, this is strategic stability and the limitation of the nuclear programs of Iran and the DPRK.

Referring to Biden’s position, the political scientist noted that the American leader is taking steps to improve bilateral relations and build more “stable and predictable relations” with Moscow. At the same time, he stressed that the US president clearly and consistently criticizes Putin’s policies in areas such as Ukraine, alleged election interference and attitudes towards the Russian opposition.

On April 11, Axios named Rojanski as a candidate for the post of chief director for Russia in the National Security Council at the White House.

On May 20, Lavrov announced that at a meeting with Blinken, he discussed Washington’s plans to deploy additional forces in Poland. According to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the country will take all possible measures to ensure security amid similar activities on the part of the United States. Lavrov also noted that Moscow is concerned about the deployment of foreign forces on the Russian border with Norway.

In turn, Valery Garbuzov, the head of the Institute of the USA and Canada of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Izvestia that the atmosphere of the meeting between Lavrov and Blinken gives hope for the continuation of the Russian-American dialogue.

On May 13, the American leader suggested that the Russian president hold a summit “in the coming months”. Then a number of countries expressed their readiness to provide their platform for future negotiations. At the moment, no specific agreements have been reached on the place and date of the meeting.

A month earlier, Biden introduced new anti-Russian sanctions. Moscow has taken mirror measures.