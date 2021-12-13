Post-Soviet space specialist Andriy Suzdaltsev in an interview with Ukrainu.ru named ethnic nationalism is the main disease of the republics of the former USSR.

According to him, at present in these states it prevails as a national ideology. He compared ethnic nationalism to a virus, since over time the country rejects the peoples who previously inhabited it, then the same happens with its neighbors, and finally, disagreements arise among fellow citizens.

“This factor plays against the preservation of these states. This is the main internal problem. Everything else is a matter of the survival of these states. They are trying to balance between East and West, between the European Union and the EAEU. Yanukovych tried to do this, and it ended badly for him. Poroshenko also tried to balance between Russia and the West, but only in barbaric conditions, in the sense that Russia must surrender, “the political scientist noted.

The expert concluded that, apparently, the starting point has not yet been passed, since the countries of the former USSR continue to lean towards the western vector.

Earlier, the former deputy of the Ukrainian parliament, Oleg Tsarev, named the main thing that was lost after the collapse of the USSR. In his opinion, during the Soviet Union there was no division of people along ethnic lines – everyone was one single people.