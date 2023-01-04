The probability of the US leaving NATO is zero, such talk is being raised in an attempt to scare European countries so that they increase their assistance to Ukraine. This opinion was expressed by political scientist Yury Svetov in an interview with Izvestia on January 4.

Earlier in the day, The American Thinker (AT) columnist Steve McCann said that after the end of the conflict in Ukraine, the US should leave NATO. According to him, the US spends a lot of money on the alliance and support for Kyiv.

Svetov considers the probability of such a development of events to be zero. According to him, the US withdrawal from NATO would mean the dissolution of the alliance, which is not beneficial for the States, since they use it to solve their problems.

“It seems to me that this is more of an attempt to scare Europe so that it tries even harder in Ukraine. Now they just compared spending on Ukraine – the States spent more than Europe. Well, come on guys, push yourself, give more money, ”Svetov said.

He noted that it is really difficult to imagine options under which the US could withdraw from NATO. For example, if we assume that the United States is preparing for a clash with Beijing, even for a military clash due to the situation with Taiwan, then in this case, too, Washington is counting on NATO forces. And in the current phase of confrontation with Russia and China, the Americans will definitely not abandon the alliance, the expert is sure.

“So far it’s hard for me to imagine, but in our world everything is possible. Who could have imagined that there would be no Warsaw Pact organization? It was hard to believe, but it happened. However, this required the collapse of the Soviet Union. The United States, as far as I can imagine, is not going to fall apart yet,” Svetov said.

Speaking about a possible alternative to NATO if the United States withdraws from it, he recalled French President Emmanuel Macron, who put forward the idea of ​​​​creating a common European army, which, according to the logic of geography, would not include Canada and the United States. Or another structure – a summit of democracy. However, such organizations would still be under the full attention of the United States, which supplies Europe with weapons, the expert is sure.

In November, Deputy Attorney General under President Ronald Reagan, Bruce Fein, in an article for The Hill, also wrote that a US withdrawal from NATO could help resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass.

