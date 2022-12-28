Fedorova called enterprises with a wide range of products the key points of the economy

Political scientist Anna Fedorova said that the policy of Russian President Vladimir Putin to strengthen economic sovereignty is aimed at improving the level and quality of life of Russian citizens. This is how she commented on the production at the Titan-Polymer plant, in which the head of state took part.

“Strengthening the industrial sovereignty of Russia is one of the most important strategic tasks now facing the country. The President attaches great importance to this,” she said.

Fedorova stressed that enterprises with a wide range of products are the backbone of the economy.

“Such enterprises with a wide range of products are the anchor points of the economy. Therefore, each news of such a plan is a great joy and a contribution to improving the quality of life of people,” she said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the ceremony of launching production at the Titan-Polymer plant.

“The design capacity of the plant is about 72 thousand tons of various types of polymer products per year, which are in demand in pharmaceuticals, in the manufacture of medicines and food packaging, and in other areas. I am confident that your plant, dear colleagues, will help meet this demand and contribute to import substitution,” the president said.