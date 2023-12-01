There are no real prerequisites for creating a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine today. And the statements made in the West about this are nothing more than a trick, Denis Denisov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, said in a conversation with Izvestia on December 1.

The day before, Anatole Lieven, director of the Eurasia program at the Quincy Institute, wrote an article for the website Russia Matters stated that if the situation in Ukraine does not change in favor of Kyiv, then Washington will have to agree to peace with Russia.

“We are faced with a new narrative that Western opponents want to “sell” to us. Firstly, there are no real prerequisites for creating a real peace agreement now; neither side has suffered a crushing defeat,” Denisov commented.

Secondly, according to him, the countries of the collective West feel a general fatigue from Ukraine. This applies to both political elites and the population, as evidenced by sociological studies.

“In essence, this is a trick, a deception that is designed to entice the Russian political elite into the process of endless negotiations without results. But the most important thing is to understand that as long as Ukraine exists, affiliated with the United States and other Western countries, it is a unique instrument of influence on Russia and no one will simply give it up or destroy it,” the political scientist emphasized.

On December 1, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky admitted that voices were heard in the West in favor of negotiations with Russia. At the same time, the Ukrainian leader said that so far he does not feel pressure from the West regarding the start of negotiations with Russia, despite the unsuccessful results of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). He also told the Associated Press that with the onset of winter, the conflict with Russia has entered a new phase.

Prior to this, on November 27, former US Ambassador to NATO and head of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs Ivo Daalder noted that the West should abandon the task of restoring the borders of Ukraine by military means and focus on providing security guarantees for that part of the country that is still under the control of Kyiv .

Earlier, on November 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin recalled that Moscow has never abandoned peace negotiations on Ukraine. According to him, any military action is always a tragedy and it is necessary to “think about how to stop this tragedy.”

At the same time, on November 20, Zelensky again opposed holding peace negotiations with Russia, despite the difficult situation of the Ukrainian army. He indicated that he ruled out friendship with the Russian Federation.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.