Political scientist Marat Bashirov spoke about the current relationship between Russia and the North Atlantic Alliance. He described them with the words “on the eve of the war” in his Telegram-channel.

Bashirov said that Russia is on the brink of war with the West. Despite the upcoming New Year holidays, the energy crisis in Europe and the rising prices for gas and electricity, “for some reason, NATO generals have decided to rattle their weapons right now.” “We responded with an ultimatum – either back it up, or there will be countermeasures,” the specialist noted.

Related materials:

The expert added that the most important decisions are now being made in the United States. He expressed doubts whether US President Joe Biden can manage the military and resolve the current conflict. Bashirov recalled that NATO is still supplying weapons to Ukraine, and a year earlier the alliance planned to seize the “Belarusian balcony”.

“If NATO refuses and Biden is unable to figure out what’s what, then radars in Poland, the Czech Republic and Romania can count down the potential minutes before the targeted missiles arrive. And what? We are in Moscow, too, already in sight, ”concluded Bashirov.

Earlier, Bashirov described the scenario of a possible conflict between Russia and Europe. In his opinion, in the situation of the outbreak of hostilities, Russia will survive, and Europe will disappear. However, this is extremely unlikely, the political scientist noted.