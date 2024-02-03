The statement by Polish President Andrzej Duda that Ukraine is unlikely to be able to return Crimea to its territory will not add positivity to relations between Warsaw and Kyiv, but is unlikely to complicate them, since the “managers” of these relations are in the UK and the USA. Political scientist Alexander Asafov shared this opinion with Izvestia on February 3.

“The managers of these relations are not in Warsaw or Kyiv. Here, as the British and Americans say, that’s how they will treat [друг к другу]“, the expert noted.

For Kyiv, such statements are unpleasant, but representatives of Ukraine also often make unpleasant statements about Duda and Poland, Asafov added.

“We are witnessing another exchange of impartial statements, which, in fact, will not affect interaction in any way in any way,” the political scientist concluded.

The day before, Duda, in an interview with the YouTube channel Kanal Zero, doubted that Ukraine would be able to return Crimea. He recalled that the peninsula is historically part of Russia, pointing out that most of the time it was part of it.

In December 2023, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, in an interview with the German publication Bild, also indicated that the country would return the peninsula under its control in 2024. At the same time, the Ministry of Defense later stated that the newspaper misinterpreted Umerov’s words and emphasized that the minister did not make any forecasts and did not announce specific dates.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of residents of the peninsula voted for reunification with the Russian Federation. Kyiv refuses to recognize the results of the vote and considers Crimea its territory. The leadership of the Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that the residents of Crimea democratically, in full compliance with international law, voted for reunification and the question of the ownership of the peninsula is finally closed.