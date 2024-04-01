There will be no real prosecution of the editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya media group and the RT television channel, Margarita Simonyan, after the charges brought by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Ukrainian leadership is only trying to maintain hysteria within society in this way, that a fight is being waged against it. This opinion was shared with Izvestia on April 1 by Igor Semenovsky, associate professor of the Department of International and Public Law of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, political scientist.

The expert noted that such statements are made on a regular basis. In particular, such accusations are brought against leaders of Russian public opinion, those people who set the tone in Russia’s information agenda, and then attempts are made to assassinate them.

“Unfortunately, we understand that Vladlen Tatarsky, and Daria Dugina, and [Владимир] Zhoga and Motorola (Arsen Pavlov – Ed.), unfortunately, they were such targets and similar charges were also brought against them,” Semenovsky said.

According to him, these accusations are absurd and they once again demonstrate the essence of the Ukrainian regime. It is unlikely that anyone in Ukraine will deal with criminal cases based on this fact, the political scientist is convinced.

“If we take the four charges that have now been presented to Margarita Simonyan, of course, it is stupid to say that Margarita Simonyan committed some kind of genocide. The Criminal Code of Ukraine contains such an article, but to say that a Russian journalist does something similar is absolutely absurd and contrary to common sense. <…> There will be no real prosecution, this is purely a game for the Ukrainian viewer and for the European audience,” Semenovsky said.

Earlier that day, the SBU in its Telegram channel announced the accusation in absentia of the journalist of “calls for genocide”, “violation of the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine”, “war propaganda”, “justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the Russian military special operation against Ukraine, glorifying its participants.”

Simonyan, in response to new accusations from the SBU, stated that Kyiv’s attacks were made, among other things, to deprive her of the opportunity to visit other countries. The journalist emphasized that she would be upset only if she did not have the opportunity to visit the Krasnodar region, where she is from. In addition, in a conversation with Izvestia, the editor-in-chief of RT suggested that the charges from the SBU could be an attempt to justify herself in case she is killed. She emphasized that she understands the danger of what is happening, but does not intend to “hide in a bunker.”

Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova called the claims against Simonyan “idiotic news” and noted that in this way Ukraine decided to celebrate April 1 – April Fool's Day. The diplomat suggested that the country's President Vladimir Zelensky had been preparing for the holiday for a whole year.