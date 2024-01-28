The expert explained the political and scientific significance of the Vostok station in Antarctica

The creation of a new wintering complex at the Vostok station in Antarctica will significantly improve the level and quality of Antarctic research. This was stated on Sunday, January 28, by political scientist, expert at the Expert Institute of Social Research (EISR) Alexander Rudakov. reports “Gazeta.ru”.

According to the Russian expert, the reconstruction of the station is an important step for the development of science; here it is possible to study the climate, the Earth’s magnetic field, and conduct meteorological and geophysical observations. The research has not only scientific but also political significance. “Not every country is capable of completing such a complex infrastructure project as the reconstruction of the Vostok station in the extreme conditions of Antarctica,” the expert noted.

Rudakov noted that Russia confirms its status as a leading polar power that sets ambitious goals and objectives, which is important not only today, but also for future generations.

On January 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko took part in the commissioning ceremony of a new wintering complex (NZC) at the Antarctic Vostok station.