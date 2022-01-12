Ukraine did not receive guarantees of joining NATO after negotiations between the alliance and Russia. About it TASS said the head of the Ukrainian analytical center “Third Sector” political scientist Andrey Zolotarev on Wednesday, January 12.

“No guarantees were given to Ukraine. Promises that one day Ukraine will live in NATO are akin to the expression “either the shah will die, or the donkey will die,” he said following a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council held in Brussels.

According to Zolotarev, these negotiations brought nothing to Ukraine as a whole.

“Kiev didn’t hear anything new – all sides stayed by their own. This means that nothing changes for Ukraine. The question of a peaceful settlement in Donbass is still hanging, which has reached a dead end, and time is not working for Ukraine. NATO’s clear position on this issue is noticeable – to drag out time, to drag out the dialogue, and this contradicts the position of Russia, which has stated that it does not intend to raise this issue, ”he said.

The political scientist believes that this delay in resolving issues can aggravate the situation in the dialogue between Russia and NATO and in the Donbass.

The meeting of the Russia-NATO Council ended in Brussels on Wednesday. The meeting took place at the headquarters of the North Atlantic Alliance. Negotiations began at 10 am local time (12:00 Moscow time). The meeting lasted longer than planned – more than four hours.

The Russian interdepartmental delegation included representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. The alliance was chaired by Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The meeting was also attended by representatives of 30 NATO member countries.

Stoltenberg called the NATO-Russia Council meeting “a difficult but important discussion.” He said that the parties discussed the situation in Ukraine, as well as security issues in Europe. The Alliance Secretary General stressed that there are disagreements between Russia and NATO, which “are not easy to overcome, but it was important to start a dialogue.”

At a press conference following the meeting of the Russia-NATO Council, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that de-escalation of the situation in Ukraine is possible if Kiev is forced to comply with the Minsk agreements. He stressed that NATO should stop military assistance to Ukraine.

Security guarantees are negotiated in three phases. On January 10, a meeting of the Russian and US delegations took place in Geneva. On January 12, a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council was held in Brussels, and the next day consultations are scheduled at the Vienna platform of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.