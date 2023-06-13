Information about the deployment of American nuclear weapons in European countries is an open secret, that is, known to everyone. On Monday, June 12, political scientist Yury Svetov told Izvestia.

So he reacted to the words of the policy and research coordinator of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) Alicia Sanders-Zakre that the United States, without official statements, placed about 150 nuclear bombs on American air bases in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey.

“The fact that nuclear warheads are in European countries has long been well known. One of the key features of the US activity is to keep nuclear weapons in those countries that are considered key in the States,” Svetov said.

The political scientist noted that, perhaps, for this reason, the Americans calmly reacted to the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus, while the Europeans “made a squeal about this.”

At the same time, he added that the data on the deployment of nuclear weapons are “super secret”, so when some public organization claims this, “there is a question of the reliability of the information.”

On June 12, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reported that nuclear powers are modernizing their arsenals, amid the conflict in Ukraine, the number of deployed nuclear warheads is growing. It is noted that about 2 thousand warheads, mostly belonging to the United States and the Russian Federation, were in a state of high alert.

On June 2, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States was interested in a new five-nuclear arms control architecture with a common missile launch notification regime. Washington also wants to “develop an arms control agreement beyond 2026.”

On March 31, the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, recalled the absence of winners in the event of a nuclear war.