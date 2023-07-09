Political analyst Ivannikov considers the return of Azov commanders to Ukraine a bonus for Zelensky

Military political scientist, reserve lieutenant colonel Oleg Ivannikov in an interview with URA.RU named the hidden meaning of the return of the former commanders of the Azov brigade (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) to Ukraine. In his opinion, this could be a bonus for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during future peace negotiations.

“Our country has always been distinguished by a subtle foreign policy, and the release of these nationalists is followed by invisible agreements that will benefit the entire Russian society. Zelensky obviously agreed to peace talks, and the release of the Azov people is a bonus, ”the expert believes.

Ivannikov noted that the return of the commanders would be demonstrated to Ukraine as a personal victory for the Ukrainian leader, it would be able to overshadow the information agenda and reduce the degree of tension amid the failures of the counteroffensive. In addition, this will be a positive newsbreak at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

The lieutenant colonel of the reserve admitted that the Ukrainian fighters during their stay in Turkey could significantly change their views, and during speeches in public space they could speak out against the Kyiv authorities, which would benefit Russia.

On July 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the military had returned to the country, including ex-members of Azov, in particular, former commander Denis Prokopenko, his deputy Svyatoslav Palamar, and ex-commander of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Volynsky. In September 2022, among others, they were exchanged for the Russian military and, under the terms of the agreement, were in Turkey.