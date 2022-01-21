The goal of the talks scheduled for January 21 between Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Geneva is to resolve the security situation in Eastern Europe, and, first of all, the Ukrainian issue, said American political scientist Malek Dudakov. He told Lente.ru about this.

“There is no misunderstanding”

It will be a meeting at the highest level, but it will not bring any significant progress, the political scientist believes. He explained that such summits are useful when there is some misunderstanding on the positions of the opposing side.

The Americans have, in principle, roughly understood what we want, our red lines. We now roughly understand the American position regarding the deployment of missiles, armed forces, the possible accession of Ukraine and Georgia to NATO, and so on. That is, there is no misunderstanding, there is an understanding that these are simply incomparable strategies Malek DudakovAmericanist political scientist See also Putin's Options: Will War Come?

He suggested that Lavrov and Blinken would again outline the positions of the countries, and maybe make small achievements on issues on which there is some common understanding, for example, on cybersecurity, the restoration of the diplomatic service, but nothing more.

US drags out negotiations

According to the political scientist, the Americans want to delay negotiations on security guarantees, as this is important for US President Joe Biden. “He has a congressional election this year in November. With falling ratings, he needs to be shown that he is a peacemaker president who plays an important role on the world stage and, bypassing everyone, Europe, Ukraine, decides with Russia the fate of the security of all of Eastern Europe. Therefore, of course, he would like the process to last as long as possible, ”Dudakov specified.

Russia is not satisfied with the delay in negotiations, since a provocation in Ukraine could develop into a large-scale war near our borders, the political scientist noted. “Of course, no one would like this, but the Americans are not ready to make concessions in order to quickly resolve all this. Therefore, this slow negotiating process will continue. In particular, the summit of Lavrov and Blinken will be its personification. There will be no compromise,” the political scientist summed up.

Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was waiting for a written response from the United States on security guarantees and wanted to receive it in the coming days, and Biden announced that three rounds of security talks with Moscow had not yielded results, and the parties could not come to a compromise.