The requirement of the Council of Europe (CE) to Russia to comply with the judgments of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) is a lever of pressure. On December 12, political scientist Malek Dudakov told Izvestia about this.

According to him, European countries have put themselves in an “ideal” situation where, on the one hand, they demand that Russia comply with court decisions, and on the other hand, they do not allow them to influence the course of the trial at the ECHR.

“Having excluded Russia from these bodies, they do not allow it to respond in any way to any decisions. Here, the Europeans believe that if the Russian Federation continues to comply with the decisions of the ECtHR, then in the future it may be returned. They use it as a certain lever of pressure against Russia in the framework of some future negotiations on Ukraine, which will begin at some point, ”Dudakov said.

Political scientist Aleksey Yaroshenko also expressed the opinion that the West uses international law “exclusively as a tool to realize its own interests.”

“In our Constitution, since 2020, the provision according to which international norms are higher than domestic Russian norms has been abolished. And from this point of view, we have never rejected international law, but if it is used as an instrument of pressure on Russia, as they are doing now, then we have every right not to comply with these norms in accordance with our own laws and interests,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the CE website had letter published Secretary General of the organization Maria Peychinovich-Burich, addressed to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov. In the document, the Secretary General calls on Russia to comply with the ECtHR ruling, and also emphasizes that the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe is implementing a new oversight strategy on issues relating to Russia. At the moment, the Committee of Ministers is considering 2,227 cases related to Russia, the letter says.

Conflictologist Denis Denisov, in an interview with Izvestia, said that the demands of the Council of Europe to Russia are politically motivated, so their implementation is not on the agenda. According to the expert, it is not worth expecting that such an appeal will bring any results.

On June 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on non-execution in the country of the decisions of the ECtHR, which entered into force after March 15, 2022.

Later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained that Russia would not pay compensation to foreign agents awarded by the decision of the ECtHR.

On March 15, Russia announced its withdrawal from the Council of Europe of its own free will, calling this decision balanced and deliberate. Then the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that this would not affect the rights and freedoms of citizens of the Russian Federation. The Foreign Ministry also stressed that the Russian Constitution provides no less guarantees for them than the European Convention on Human Rights.