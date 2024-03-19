The reduction in support from Poland for Ukraine is a serious, but not catastrophic problem. Political scientist Dmitry Zhuravlev announced this on Tuesday, March 19.

According to him, Ukraine can receive weapons from the Baltic states. These will be the same American weapons, just transferred in a different way.

“At the same time, Ukraine should accept that the Polish army will not move to the front line and defend this country. They can enter the territory—the treaties allow it, but they can’t fight,” the political scientist said in a conversation with Lenta.Ru.

The expert recalled that Kyiv has other partners capable of providing support, so a reduction in assistance from Warsaw will be a problem, but will not lead to a disaster.

On March 13, Polish President Andrzej Duda said during a visit to the United States that Western countries should not directly enter into the conflict in Ukraine by sending their troops there, but instead should limit assistance only to financial support and the supply of weapons to Kyiv, reports NSN.

On the same day, Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergei Andreev told Izvestia that it is currently difficult to assert the inviolability of the position of the Polish authorities, who declare that the republic’s military personnel will not be sent to Ukraine. At the same time, he emphasized that Warsaw now officially denies the presence of Polish military personnel in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, on March 11, Duda said that Poland wants to increase the contingent of US troops on its territory, reports RT. According to the Polish leader, Warsaw wants three things from the United States: more American soldiers in Poland, more military equipment for Kiev and assurances that Donald Trump's campaign statements that “undermine the meaning of NATO” are just “empty words,” the TV channel reports. “360”.

Moreover, after March 10, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, during a discussion on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the republic’s entry into the alliance, said that NATO troops were already in Ukraine, writes IA “Regnum”. Stoltenberg had to deny this again. In addition, he emphasized that NATO is not an ally of Ukraine or a party to the conflict.

Western countries increased military and financial support for Ukraine with the start of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which Russia announced on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made by the President of the Russian Federation against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to the aggression of Ukrainian troops. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce aid to Kyiv.