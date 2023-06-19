The chances of a thaw in relations between China and the United States are minimal. It is the geopolitical and geo-economic confrontation with China that will become one of the main topics of the election campaign of the current American President Joe Biden, and visits to China by high-ranking American officials will not change this. Political analyst Alexander Asafov expressed this opinion on Monday, June 19.

“China will in any case be the subject of Biden’s election program, and with the preservation of the previous accents. The parties have fairly close economic relations, but it is difficult to talk about a sharp warming in a broad political context,” Asafov said in a conversation with Lenta.Ru.

He recalled how former US President Donald Trump came to China, spoke about guarantees and agreements, and then violated them himself.

According to the political analyst, too much effort and money was invested in the creation of the concept of the Chinese threat in the United States, so they are unlikely to abandon it now. At the same time, the possibility of US politicians visiting China and even trying to conduct a dialogue is not ruled out.

Earlier in the day, United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that the United States does not support Taiwan independence and does not intend to enter into conflict with China, the TV channel reported.360“.

Xi Jinping at a meeting with Blinken pointed out that the interaction between the two countries should be based on “mutual respect and sincerity.” He also expressed hope that the visit of the US Secretary of State would make a positive contribution to the stabilization of relations between the two countries, according to the website. kp.ru.

On June 18, Blinken arrived on a visit to Beijing. He became the first senior US diplomat to visit China in five years amid “cold bilateral ties.”

The conflict between China and Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in August 2022. The Chinese side considers Taiwan its own territory, therefore, it considers the visit of the island by officials of other countries as support for the independence of Taiwan.