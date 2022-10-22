Political scientist Dmitry Solonnikov, in an interview with Izvestia on October 22, commented on the statement by US Army officer Daniel Davis that the capture of Ukraine’s supply lines on the border with Poland would paralyze the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Solonnikov noted that he does not entirely agree with the opinion of the US military, since in addition to supply lines on the border with Poland, it is possible to supply Ukraine through Romania.

“Deliveries can be carried out through Romania. In principle, we are talking about the destruction of communication corridors that exist now. We have said many times that only five railway crossings connect Ukraine with Europe, some of them change the gauge from Russian to European. There is quite unique equipment, and if it is destroyed, then there will be no transition, ”the expert explained.

The political scientist added that if these railway crossings are destroyed, this will affect the supply of all heavy equipment that cannot be delivered by aircraft.

“If Russia can destroy these crossings with its high-precision weapons, then, of course, the problems for Ukraine will turn out to be extremely serious,” Solonnikov said, adding that we are talking not only about the Polish border, but also about the Romanian one.

Earlier in the day, Davis suggested that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would be paralyzed if supply lines in the Volyn and Lvov regions were cut off. The military added that due to the low throughput, the alternative route for the supply of weapons through the Carpathians will have low efficiency and the Armed Forces of Ukraine will quickly lose ammunition and missiles for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). At the same time, he noted, the RF Armed Forces will continue to receive all the necessary supplies.

Earlier on October 22, US President Joe Biden said that Russia should not succeed in a special military operation in Ukraine. Thus, he tried to justify the money spent on military assistance to Ukraine.

Washington’s intention to transfer $4.5 billion to Kyiv as new economic aid became known on October 18. On this day, the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Oleksiy Reznikov, said that during October, Kyiv expects the first batch of NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) from the United States.

Western countries have increased the shipment of weapons and military equipment to Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation carried out by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.