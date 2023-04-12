Political scientist Marat Bashirov: we see from the statistics that the Russian economy has survived and is growing

The president is undoubtedly strengthening Russia’s economic sovereignty. Under the conditions of continuing external pressure, the Russian economy not only did not weaken, but even strengthened. Since the beginning of April, the retail trade turnover has grown by almost 25 percent. So the political scientist, HSE professor Marat Bashirov commented to Lente.ru on the results of President Vladimir Putin’s meeting on economic issues with the Russian government.

“We see from the statistics that the Russian economy has survived. It is growing, which, in particular, can be seen from employment, which has grown, while unemployment, on the contrary, has decreased. This happened in conditions when we had to quickly rebuild last year. And obviously the government managed to take those measures that allowed economic entities to maintain their production and retain sales markets. And in the part where it was required, to resolve issues with import substitution,” said Marat Bashirov.

The President emphasized everything related to social issues, the political scientist emphasized. In Russia, the economy does not exist just for the sake of it. She has to work for the people. Taxes and revenues that go to the budget should be spent on social programs. The head of state, at a meeting with the government, specifically pointed out the need to continue those social programs and possibly even increase them, as well as payments under programs that exist today, the expert drew attention.

“I would like to say separately that legal support is required for entrepreneurs, namely those of our enterprises that have lost foreign partners. Western business got up and left and is now trying to resell its assets. Here we need new legislation that will help fix the losses of Russian entrepreneurs. Western companies have stopped supplying them with what they need, on which an agreement was reached earlier, they are trying to steal technology and software. This topic is very important, in my opinion, for business,” Marat Bashirov is convinced.

The President separately noted that social programs should be competently administered, the political scientist emphasized. “You can’t just say that we support some social group, and then it turns out that the officials are not ready for this. Money for social programs is allocated from the budget. If the budget has retained its parameters, then, accordingly, social programs should be implemented as intended,” the expert concluded his thought.