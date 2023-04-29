The seizure by the Polish authorities of the school building at the Russian embassy is due to the desire to humiliate Moscow. This was announced on April 29 to Izvestia by the director of the Institute of Contemporary State Development, political scientist Dmitry Solonnikov.

In his opinion, Warsaw faces three tasks: tactical, strategic, historical. The first lies in the need to win the elections that will be in the country in the fall.

“They win the elections on the nationalist frenzy, on the formation of the image of evil from Russia, which stands at the borders, and on the victory over this image of evil. The Polish elite needs to constantly demonstrate their victory over Russia: they kicked Russian students out of school, humiliated them – they defeated Russia, they made some nasty statement, but Russia did not answer – they defeated Russia again, ”continued the expert.

Solonnikov noted that the Polish authorities show “strength, arrogance and complete freedom.” The final strategic goal of Warsaw, he called the increase in influence in Europe

“Poland simultaneously attacks Russia and talks about some kind of compensation, billed Germany for a trillion euros, claims to the land of Ukraine are indicated, dominance in the former group of Eastern European countries is indicated and an attempt is made to bring Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary under its control. The more we humiliate Russia, and the less she responds, the greater our ambitions towards Germany,” the political scientist added.

As a result, Warsaw faces a historic victory for Poland over the centuries of humiliation that the country endured in Europe.

“Germany must be weakened, Russia destroyed, there are no other countries, Poland, under the cover of the United States, will be the leader of Europe,” Solonnikov concluded.

Earlier on Saturday, representatives of the Warsaw City Hall, accompanied by police, arrived at the school building at the Russian Embassy and broke in after refusing to let them in. Security forces blocked the gate with a chain with a lock to prevent the removal of property.

After that, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the seizure of the school would not remain without a tough reaction from Moscow and consequences for the Polish authorities and the country’s interests in Russia.

Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergei Andreev called the incident a spring exacerbation. According to the diplomat, Moscow already knew about Warsaw’s intention to take away the school, but was not going to comply with its illegal demands.

He assured that Russia would ensure the completion of the school year, certification of students, final exams and transition to the next grades.

Earlier, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs applied to the competent state administration authorities with a submission “on initiating enforcement proceedings in respect of two real estate objects that are not used for diplomatic and consular purposes and are in the illegal possession of the Russian Federation.” It was about the school at the Russian Embassy in Warsaw, located on Kielecka Street, and the building on Sobieski Street, where Russian diplomats used to live.