Former President Rousseff, with Lula after the inauguration ceremony for his third term, on January 1 in Brasilia. Roberto Stuckert (RR SS)

The first and until now only female president of Brazil, Dilma Rousseff, 75 years old, has been chosen this Friday to lead the so-called bank of the BRICS, the bloc of emerging countries. An appointment that culminates the gradual political rehabilitation of the Brazilian seven years after being dismissed in a impeachment that his mentor, the current president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, still considers “a coup” to oust progressives from power. With this position, which he came to at the proposal of Lula, the president achieved two objectives: to give it a political resurrection and to keep it far away, in Shanghai (China), where the New Development Bank is based, and thus blur the bad memory he left behind. his economic policy.

Rousseff’s appointment comes on the same day that President Lula had to postpone his crucial official visit to China for one day due to mild pneumonia; After resting in the morning, he plans to meet with a dozen ministers at his residence. Also this Friday, the former president, Jair Bolsonaro, has returned to the Brazilian authorities the valuable Saudi jewels that he kept when he finished his term.

On March 8, Lula held a great event in Brasilia on the occasion of International Women’s Day. There were the eleven ministers, the first lady and former president Rousseff. The most applauded was undoubtedly the latter. The guests chanted her name. That has been the trend in recent months, since the electoral campaign, when the enthusiasm generated by the presence of the ousted president led Lula and the Workers’ Party (PT) to give her greater prominence and recognition from then on. For the business class and many ordinary Brazilians, Rousseff is still synonymous with the bad economic decisions that led Brazil into recession.

The New Development Bank was created in 2014 by Brazil, with Rousseff in the presidency, together with the rest of the BRICS (Russia, India, China and South Africa). It is dedicated to financing infrastructure and sustainable development projects in member countries.

With the presidency in this term now held by Brazil, Lula has made a clever move: he has brought home the Bolsonaro-appointed president and replaced him with the veteran PT politician, who is an economist. The plan was for Rousseff to take advantage of Lula’s official visit to China to go to Shanghai to take office. The trip, crucial commercially and politically for Brazil, is now pending the president’s mild pneumonia. The departure, scheduled for this Saturday, has been delayed one day, but the doctor who treats him rules out that his condition implies the cancellation of the trip. Lula is 77 years old and boasts of doing gymnastics every day at dawn.

His predecessor, Bolsonaro, has returned this Friday the jewels that the Saudi royal family gave him and some weapons as a gift from the United Arab Emirates and that the Court of Auditors demanded. As the former president remains in the United States, the person in charge of the delivery has been one of his lawyers. The lot includes a watch, a pen, cufflinks, a ring and a rosary. A second batch of women’s jewelry was seized and is in customs. Bolsonaro has announced a new date to return to Brazil, March 30, the previous ones were not met.

Rousseff was dismissed by Congress in 2016 on the grounds of accounting irregularities – a case filed in the last electoral campaign – after losing the support of the partners who supported the Government. Two years before, she had been re-elected by the minimum in the midst of a monumental wave of popular discontent. A process that, according to her, included certain doses of misogyny.

Rousseff, born in Belo Horizonte, was a guerrilla during the dictatorship, although she never shot. Imprisoned, she suffered torture. The military does not forgive her for the fact that in 2011 she created the Truth Commission, which counted the victims and indicated the perpetrators with names and surnames, although she did not punish them. When the vote was impeachment, Bolsonaro was a deputy with a long political career known for his provocations and for defending the interests of the troops. A former Army captain, he voted for recall and dedicated his vote to the best-known torturer of the lead years.

The financial entity has highlighted in a statement that during her presidency Rousseff expanded the social programs created by Lula, which meant “one of the most intensive poverty reduction processes in the country and Brazil’s exit from the UN hunger map ”.

