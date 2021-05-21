After the announcement of a new strict confinement of 9 days due to the increase in coronavirus cases, politicians came out to comment on the measures on Twitter.

The always critical former governor of Mendoza and national deputy for that province, Alfredo Cornejo, assured that today “the health situation is complicated by the disastrous management by Alberto Fernández “.

True to his style, the president of the UCR assured in his social networks that for “vaccinated vips, failure to get vaccines” and “above all they say they were right. The person responsible for this pain has a name and several partners: CFK, AF and the In Front of All, “he shot.

In the first place, I want to say that we are all aware that the emergency requires citizen responsibility, but this does not give the Government either discretion or absolute powers.

The Cordovan deputy and president of the UCR Block and the Interbloque Together for Change, Mario NegriHe said that all “we are aware that the emergency requires citizen responsibility, but this does not give the Government discretion or absolute powers.”

“The worsening of the pandemic and the announced restriction measures find us – as from day one – with a vocation to collaborate. But the President must refrain at this delicate moment from shifting blame to third parties and assuming his responsibilities,” he continued.

And he continued: “In order not to stumble over the same stone, the Government must recognize the errors in handling the pandemic, with an eternal quarantine that worsened health and destroyed the economy.”

Santiago Cafiero, Chief of Cabinet of the Nation, declared on the channel TN that “measures were imposed according to the epidemiological situation of each of the cities.”

“This DNU is the basis of the bill that we send to Congress. We want a regulation that sets objective parameters. That remains the same,” the official continued.

And he said that as of Saturday and until Sunday 30 “that short week is taken for the holidays of May 24 and 25, to make a strong decrease in activity, a strong traffic restriction to lower the contagion curve in the second wave”.

For his part, the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof, wrote on Twitter that “we are going through the worst moment of the second wave. It is essential to coordinate efforts to take care of life and reduce infections, while we move forward with vaccination.”

“Therefore, in the province of Buenos Aires, as always, we accompany the measures announced by the President“, support for.

The former ambassador to Venezuela and a Kirchner militant Alicia castro He stressed that Fernández “is announcing measures to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus but does not announce the suspension of flights, control and closure of borders and rigorous tracing.”

“Just as the Manaus and United Kingdom strains entered with travelers. If flights continue to operate, we will have a third wave, “said Castro.

For its part, Jose Luis Gioja, National Deputy for San Juan and former governor of San Juan on three occasions called Fernández’s speech “impeccable.”

“A speech thinking about the health of all Argentines. As a society we must follow the measures to the letter. It is the only way to defeat the pandemic. We will only get out if we are united. Let’s say NO to leaders who urge to go out into the streets. ! “, he assured.

