Behind the vaccination of a 24-year-old girl who was allegedly immunized with a dose of Sputnik V in a hospital in Merlo – according to the authorities, posing as “health personnel” – hides a political plot that climbs directly to the most intimate environment of the mayor Gustavo Menéndez.

Antonella Delmonte, a young woman whose last employment records they link her to a clothing business, managed to access a shift to apply the vaccine last April 9 in the hospital Heroes of Malvinas, by Merlo.

The woman would have forged her character of “health personnel” to be immunized, when informing that she worked for a health and beauty center in the northern part of the province of Buenos Aires.

Delmonte resides in the north of Buenos Aires but she hails from Merlo and there she was vaccinated, at the provincial health center that runs Graciela Bonfigli, taken to that position at the request of Mayor Menéndez, former director of the municipality’s hospital and repatriated from the municipality of Malvinas Argentinas.

She posted herself on her social networks the certificate celebrating the vaccine. And from there the scandal was born which, according to the municipal authorities, is a hoax but which other sources suspect as another privilege vaccination.

Antonella Delmonte was vaccinated in Merlo. His mother works with the mayor’s partner. Instagram photo

Is that Delmonte is daughter of Paula Daniela Palavecino, who works in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce of the Municipality of Merlo and lives in the town of San Antonio de Padua, in the same district.

The mother, in turn, has oiled political ties. In their networks -which closed after the portal Infobae reveal the case – he had published, among many, a photo with Karina Menéndez, sister of the mayor and current secretary of Municipal Development and Social Integration already Councilor María Rosa Ponce, from the Front of All.

Palavecino would also have a close friendship with Roxana Monzón, secretary of Sustainable Economic Development, Industry and Municipal Commerce and at the same time, current partner of the mayor Gustavo Menendez.

The mother of the vaccinated young woman and the current wife of Menéndez they work in the same municipal secretary.

Roxana Monzón and her partner, Mayor Gustavo Menéndez, from Merlo. The links with an outrageous vaccination. Facebook photo

Monzón currently lives with the mayor. They have a daughter, who was recognized extramaritally by Menéndez, when she was still in a relationship with his ex, Paula Brown, mother of his son.

After the case was revealed by the site Infobae, from the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health, led by Daniel Gollan, said they will denounce the young Delmonte.

The complaint is for “investigation of illicit” and he appeared at the Prosecutor 3 of Morón.

“The injured”, according to the director

“The most injured are us, the institution, and the entire vaccination project and plan that we have been developing since December, “Bonfigli, the director of the provincial hospital where Delmonte was vaccinated, defended herself.

Bonfigli further said that, onwards, they will retain the certificates of “health personnel” presented by those who take a turn to be vaccinated.

It did not happen in the case of Delmonte, the young woman who shows her work as a model in her very followed networks and who was the girlfriend of the former winner of Big Brother known as Cristian U.

The scandal in Merlo refers directly to the antecedent of Stefanía Desireé Purita Díaz, another young woman vaccinated without further explanation of why.

Linked to the Minister of Territorial Development, Jorge Ferraresi, the Purita case ended in the young woman’s dismissal from her municipal job in Avellaneda by the ex-mayor’s ex-partner.

Antonella Delmonte is a model and was the girlfriend of Cristian U. She has no work history in health. Instagram photo

The allegedly forged procedure of Delmonte, in Merlo, to access a privilege has the same outrageous tone that is awakened by each case that transcends vip vaccination.

The young model, like her mother, closed his social networks.

