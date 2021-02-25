The political parties gave a sample this Thursday in the Congress of Deputies of their differences when planning the recovery of the Mar Menor. The non-law proposal presented by the Socialist Parliamentary Group on the salty lagoon was approved by the Ecological Transition Commission of the Lower House with the vote against Vox and the abstention of the Popular Party and Citizens. The support of PSOE and Podemos allowed it to be carried out, although the purple formation criticized the socialists for refusing to include some of their proposals.

In the initiative, the Congress of Deputies urges the Government of Spain to develop a series of actions to stop the degradation of the lagoon. One of the most prominent is the commitment of include a significant financial endowment in the General State Budgets (it is assumed that those of 2022) «for the acquisition of land in the coastal strip of the Mar Menor, within the so-called Protection Zone 1 and preferably in the first 1,500 meters from the coastline», with the aim of including a green belt made up of «wetlands, green filters and plant conservation structures».

Some measures are also proposed such as recovery of the inner delta of the Rambla del Albujón, the restoration of the Las Palomas Marshes (El Mojón, in San Pedro del Pinatar), the transformation of the Los Alcázares drainage into a wetland, the acquisition and recovery of the Marchamalo Salt Flats and Caleta del Estacio, affected by the works from Puerto Mayor.

In relation to agriculture, the socialist proposal invites the State «to collaborate with the Community in a agrarian reconversion plan of the camo of Cartagena, aimed at the progressive transformation of agricultural activity in the Mar Menor basin, according to the following preferences: organic farming, rainfed crops, sustainable precision agriculture and adoption of confined surface cultivation systems with recirculation of nutrients.

“The greatest environmental catastrophe”



The proposal was defended by the socialist deputy for Murcia Juan Luis Soto Burillo, who stressed that the approach of his group “shows the commitment of the PSOE and the Government of Spain with the Mar Menor and the environment, victim of decades of outrage, neglect and disinterest in the Region of Murcia.” “We are facing the greatest environmental catastrophe in Spain right now”Soto said. The parliamentarian considers that “the commitment to sustainability is still a pending issue for some parties and for the Government of the Region”, made up of PP and Cs, which he unsuccessfully encouraged to support his initiative.

On the part of the PP, Juan Luis Pedreño, deputy for Murcia, intervened. He stated that he did not vote in favor of the non-law proposition “because andit’s full of inconsistencies». “In the first place, it was registered before the approval of the Mar Menor Protection and Recovery Law in the Regional Assembly, supported by PSOE, PP and Citizens. He talks about including items in the General State Budget for the green belt, but he does not say what year. What we know is that in the 2021 Budgets there will be zero euros of own funds to recover the Mar Menor, they leave it to the Next Generation funds that we will see if they come ». The PP presented amendments to the proposal not of law that were not admitted.

“Attack on agriculture”



The national deputy of Vox and member of the Commission for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, Luis Gestoso, made a defense of the current agricultural model in the Mar Menor environment against “criminalization” that he considers to be the “progressive consensus” in which Vox includes PP and Ciudadanos along with PSOE and Podemos.

Regarding this new proposal, Gestoso affirms that it is “a new abjection of the Socialist Party and a new sample of demagoguery, bad faith and ignorance of the Mar Menor and, what is worse, one more step in the shameless policy of this Government of criminalize agriculture. ‘

On the other hand, the Murcian deputy from Podemos, Javier Sánchez Serna, reproached the Socialists for not accepting his amendments to create the Mar Menor Regional Park and give the salty lagoon legal personality, initiatives that also defend some neighborhood groups and environmentalists. Despite supporting them, Podemos considers the measures proposed by the PSOE to be “well-intentioned, although insufficient,” which it invites to leave “the nitrate pact,” as they call the Mar Menor Regional Law from the purple formation.

On the part of Ciudadanos, which has no regional representation in Congress, the deputy María del Carmen Martínez Granados intervened. “This proposal only seeks to confront the Government of the Region of Murcia, which since Citizens is taking the problem of the Mar Menor seriously,” said the parliamentarian.