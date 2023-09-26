The current municipal corporation in the plenary hall of the Valencia City Council. MONICA TORRES

The municipal government, of the PP, with the support of the four Vox councilors, approved this Tuesday the double name, in Spanish and Valencian, of the place name Valencia/Valéncia. And he has done it with the graphic accent closed on the and, changing what until now was the official name of the third capital of Spain with the and open (València). However, Vox has had to amend the agreement endorsed in commission a few days ago because, according to a report from the municipal legal services, the council has full powers to promote the change of name but not to decide linguistic issues, “since the regulations in the Valencian Community, it is established by the Valencian Academy of Language (AVL)”, according to the Statute of Autonomy of the Valencian Community. The accent is a matter of political and philological discussion.

In Valencian, the place name of the capital is a esdrújula word because the -ia final does not form diphthong, as in Spanish. Therefore, it has an accent. The discussion lies in whether this accent is open or closed. For the aforementioned Acadèmia, which sets the official regulations of the Generalitat and recognizes the linguistic unity of Catalan and Valencian, the accent is open. For unofficial entities, such as Lo Rat Penat, which consider both languages ​​different and promote their own regulations, far from the criteria of the international academic community, the accent is closed. Vox defends this last thesis openly. The PP claims to recognize the authority of the Academy, which was promoted by former popular president Eduardo Zaplana, but it does not stop winking at these entities and now needs the votes of Vox to get its initiatives through the City Council.

The capital’s City Council approved in 2016, under the government led by Joan Ribó, of Compromís, that the city be called exclusively in Valencian with the open accent, a spelling that does not exist in Spanish. The regulation on the use and normalization of Valencian in the capital, which was unanimously agreed upon by all municipal political groups in 1996 and which was never implemented, was finally fulfilled. In 2017, the Valencian Government ratified the change promoted by the council and since then the third Spanish capital was written València, with the favorable report from the Academy.

The PP, led by the current mayor María José Catalá, committed in the last electoral campaign that, if it governed, it would approve the name also in Spanish and it has done so after becoming the party with the most votes on 28-M. However, along the way their “preferred partners” from Vox demanded that the name in Valencian carry the closed accent instead of open, in response to the Puig Norms, by which the secessionist institutions that separate the Valencian language from Catalan are governed. .

In 2014, the now mayor of the city asked the RAE, when she was Minister of Culture, to modify the definition of the language in the new edition of its Valencian dictionary, which says in one of its meanings: “Variety of Catalan “which is spoken in a large part of the ancient kingdom of Valencia and is commonly felt there as its own language.” That same year, the RAE published the 23rd edition of its dictionary without changing the definition at all.

Last week PP and Vox brought forward the bilingual name in commission with the opposition of Compromís and PSPV, which requested a report from the legal services when they understood that the council could not approve a name “with a misspelling.” Today, before the start of the plenary session, it was learned that the legal report questioned whether the Valencian toponym of the city was written according to different rules than those of the Valencian Academy of Language (AVL). And he added that not submitting to that criterion could violate the regulations.

The report has “nothing to object from a legal point of view” about the beginning of the procedure to change the name of the municipality, and adds that nothing prevents the full City Council from proposing the name in the Valencian version with the accent closed because “it It is an initial proposal, that is, a manifestation of will or desire that must be materialized in the future, after the appropriate legal processing, and a proposal for a name that must be submitted, as has been said, to reports and subsequent approvals,” he clarifies. However, regarding the change of name being in accordance with the Puig Rules (this was stated in the agreement between PP and Vox that has reached the plenary session), the legal report understands that “it exceeds the legal powers granted to it.” to the municipality.”

The content of the legal report has been known a few minutes before the plenary session and Vox has been forced to remove from the text the reference to “the Puig Norms” as amended by the legal services. Of course, it is still proposed that “Valéncia” be written with a closed accent. Having reformed the text, the agreement has gone ahead with the rejection of Compromís and PSPV. However, for its final approval, the AVL report, which writes it with the open accent, will be “mandatory and binding.”

The spokesperson for the Municipal Socialist Group, Sandra Gómez, has asked Catalá to “rectify and not make a fool of ourselves” by promoting a change in the name of València with misspellings and which, furthermore, the municipal legal report considers illegal. The socialist representative has offered votes in favor of her group to approve a bilingual name for the city “as long as València is written correctly, with an open accent.” Catalá has not picked up the gauntlet. For Compromís councilor Pere Fuset, the PP proposal “is a paste and it is outside the law.” “If they are not prevaricating, they are making a mistake,” he stated.

The PP spokesperson, Juan Carlos Caballero, asked about the need to have a binding report from the AVL to promote these changes, said: “The name will be urged to change to bilingual and with a closed accent; It is endorsed and the AVL is not going to intervene.”

The Vox spokesperson in the council, Juan Manuel Bádenas, has assured that the AVL’s opinions “are flawed” and has defended that the name “must correspond to the official language of Spain, Spanish” and its name “as indicated by the Statute of Autonomy in the language of the Valencians “but not following ‘les Normes de Castelló’”, which according to what he stated “corresponds to what the Institute of Catalan Studies dictates”. The Castelló Norms are the basis of the AVL regulations.

Recognition for Lo Rat Penat

In this sense, the Vox parliamentary group presented yesterday in the Valencian Cortes a non-legal proposal (PNL) to request that the Valencian qualifications given by the secessionist entity Lo Rat Penat be officially recognized “as quickly as possible”, as well such as its approval and validation. This group, which is part of the Consell together with the PP, also requests official training for teachers who teach Valencian “following the regulations established by the Royal Academy of Valencian Culture (RACV) based on the Puig Standards”, as well as “rehabilitating in their official training both to those who lost it in their capacity as teachers, and to those who obtained the titles granted by Lo Rat Penat.”

In the PNL, presented by deputy José María Llanos, Vox urges all public media outlets – and as a recommendation to private media – to report “on the controversy over the identity of the Valencian language with objectivity and neutrality, without omitting or censoring the opinions that argue and defend the existence of Valencian as its own language.” It also urges the Government to “expressly, formally and officially recognize the uniqueness, independence and differentiated consideration of the Valencian language, at a nominal level and in the official written and audiovisual versions”