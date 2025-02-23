In political ‘marketing’, as important as the message is the image that is projected, and on Tuesday of last week, at the press conference after the Council of Ministers, both principles failed. Government spokeswoman and second vice president dynamited with their public shock … a positive advertisement, of which for a progressive government you would expect fireworks.

Everything was hidden behind the dialectical battle curtain on account of the taxation of the minimum interprofessional salary (SMI). More than a week later, the fixed photo is the same. The socialist branch remains alone in its «Fiscal Pedagogy»And add, that he insists on exhibiting his ideological discrepancy with the PSOE, advances that will battle.

The political and judicial agenda has forced the government’s communication apparatus to adjust its strategy to a management model of Permanent crisisto turn off fires, at a time when it should prevail, as they coincide in pointing out ABC political scientists and academics, precisely the opposite.

“In the Ecuador of the Legislature, the one who governs has to get tranquility and the least possible noise.” Who speaks is Rafa LazaSpecialized consultant in political and electoral communication and author of the book ‘The Permanent Campaign’, a concept that although it is not new, is now “unquestionable and inevitable”, and that the president of the Government, making use of his’ resistance manual ‘, has “very internalized.” In the permanent electoral campaign of the Government, the last challenge is the controversy for the tax of the SMI, with high socialist positions assuming, at least, a communication failure and a lack of explanation of the measure.

But next to the political agenda, the judicial one. The experts consulted agree to underline a wear of the Executive for the repetition of uncomfortable questions and the media impact of open causes. What is defined with the term ‘priming’ in the world of political sciences: the valuation made by the citizen of public characters based on the subject of more interest, which in this case dispute the plots of alleged corruption. “Strictly from the media point of view, these cases hinder the government’s communicative work,” he recalls Carlos Ruiz Mateossenior director of Public Affairs in Llyc.

Despite attempts to reorient the conversation, Alfredo ArceoProfessor of the Complutense University, explains that the political agenda remains marked by these scandals, “which forces the government to respond in reactive terms instead of proactive.” Specialist in Crisis Communication, Arceo identifies a clear “defensive logic” in the government’s strategy, forced to move within a unfavorable framework (framing ‘). It considers that with Sanchez the management of the conflict is not avoided, but is instrumentalized to mobilize the electorate, although the effectiveness of these attempts to control the story is “relative.”



It is part of that offensive, for example, the PSOE proposal to end the popular accusation as it is known, the figure that has originated, among others, the cause against Begoña Gómez. «The executive opts for a Delegitimization narrative of the accusations, presenting them as part of a media-judicial offensive promoted by opposition sectors and certain factual powers, ”he concludes.

Faced with the SMI crisis, judicial causes and parliamentary fragility, the government plays its letters. According to Arceo, he tries divert the focus with other initiatives Policies to change the agenda, articulates its story by combining “polarization with the appeal to the identity of the electorate” and uses related media and social networks to reinforce your narrative. And identifies alleged enemies: the «mud machine», The” pseudomedios “or the” fachosphere “, terms that the chief of the Executive has been incorporated into his political vocabulary. Precisely, the presidency’s cabinet has signed as an advisor who will first coined this last concept from its columns in ‘El País’, Idafe Martín.

Hard line

The movement, towards a tougher line, arrives amid changes in the direction of the president’s cabinet and in the Secretariat of State for Communication (SEC), who grease the media machinery of Pedro Sánchez and his executive. Diego Rubio is since September the man who whispers to the president; While in the SEC, the department responsible for the government’s informative policy, after the fleeting appointment of the PSOE communication director, Antolin ion (It barely lasted 20 days in office), Lydia del Canto occupies that place since the end of December.



With more or less success, the ability demonstrated by Sánchez is known in his more than six years at the head of the Government to fall this type of storms, always surrounded by a team, as Laza recalls, with Much training in political marketing. “Sometimes we think that everything is done with good advisors, but, as they say, that trees do not prevent the forest from seeing,” recalls the consultant.

Along the same lines, Ruiz Mateos points out that although Moncloa is «the platform more powerful To lead political action, “this government has encountered” serious difficulties in focusing its message. ” However, and despite the permanent “pre -electoral atmosphere, it does not predict elections or 2025 or 2026:” There is still no incentives in any parliamentary group. “