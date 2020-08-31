Journey from Finance Minister to President Pranab Mukherjee, the 13th President of the country, was born on 11 December 1935. From birth in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee traveled to the country’s first citizen, that is, the presidency. This person, known as ‘Pranab da’, was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest honor. The 84-year-old Pranab da, who holds the post of Finance Minister, Foreign Minister and President of the country, has been among the leaders of educated and clean image. This is the reason that despite being a leader of the Congress party for his life, he was honored with the Bharat Ratna by the Bharatiya Janata Party government.

Study in law and then enter politics Pranab Mukherjee’s father Kinker Mukherjee also joined the freedom fighters of the country. Pranab Mukherjee did his MA in Political Science and History after studying at Suri Vidyasagar College. Apart from this, he also earned LLB degree. After this, he started teaching. However, after some time, he chose his career in politics. In the first round, she left her mark on Indira Gandhi. Played role in nationalization of banks.

Pranab Mukherjee is special for Indira Gandhi Pranab Mukherjee was elected a Rajya Sabha member of Congress in 1969 with the help of Indira Gandhi. Soon he became very special to Indira Gandhi and in 1973 became a minister of the Congress government.

Recognized as successful finance minister Indira Gandhi first appointed Pranab Mukherjee as finance minister in 1982. Recognized as a successful Finance Minister from 1982 to 1984. Became a trusted companion of Indira Gandhi. However, due to estrangement from the party after Indira’s death, Pranab split from the Congress and formed his own party.

Pranab considered himself prime ministerial candidate At the time of Indira Gandhi’s death, both Pranab Mukherjee and Rajiv Gandhi were on a Bengal tour. Hearing the news, both of them hurriedly returned to Delhi. It is said that at that time Rajiv asked Pranab who now? Pranab’s reply to this was – the senior most minister of the party. However, his suggestion did not go down well with many party leaders and close to Rajiv.

Pranab formed his own party However, eventually Rajiv Gandhi became Prime Minister and Pranab Mukherjee, who was number 2 in Indira Gandhi’s cabinet, was not made a minister. Unhappily, Pranab split from the Congress and formed his own party called the National Socialist Congress. He remained aloof for many years. He finally merged his party with the Congress in 1989 after an agreement with Rajiv Gandhi.

Pranab was also a trusted leader of Sonia Gandhi Pranab Mukherjee became the head of the Planning Commission in 1991 under PV Narasimha Rao’s government. In 1995, Rao appointed Pranab Mukherjee as the country’s foreign minister. After the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, during the bad days of the Congress, Pranab Mukherjee became close to Sonia Gandhi and in 1998 he also contributed to make Sonia Gandhi the President.

When Pranab da missed being PM for the second time He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. Surrounded by allegations of being of foreign origin, Sonia Gandhi announced that she would not become Prime Minister. After this, he chose Manmohan Singh for the post of Prime Minister, Pranab Mukherjee also got a second chance.

Became the 13th President of the country Prior to his resignation in 2012, he had the status of leader of number-2 in Manmohan Singh’s government. In 2012 the Congress fielded him in the presidential election and he easily defeated PA Sangma in the election to become the 13th President of the country.

When Pranab Mukherjee reached the RSS program In 2017, Pranab Mukherjee did not fill the presidential nomination citing growing age and health reasons. In June 2018, Pranab Mukherjee was also in tremendous discussion to address a program of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. In 2019, the BJP government honored him with the Bharat Ratna.

Former President of the country Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday evening. The condition was sustained after 84-year-old Pranab Mukherjee’s brain surgery. His Pranab da supporters and loved ones, including the former President’s daughter and Congress leader Sharmishtha Mukherjee, were praying to God for her good health. Pranab Mukherjee remained active in politics for more than 5 decades. Pranab Mukherjee, considered close to Indira Gandhi, continued to become Prime Minister twice. A look at his political journey-