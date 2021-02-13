The ‘Retablo de la Independencia’, by the Mexican painter Juan O’Gorman, which is exhibited at the National History Museum of Chapultepec Castle, in Mexico City. EFE

On February 4, when the president of Mexico ad that his last antigen test had been negative after contracting covid-19, he did so in front of some huge golden letters that hang on the steps of the National Palace: “The Homeland is First”, a phrase attributed to Vicente Guerrero, hero of the independence. “Of course, the feat of this leader, of this pro-independence hero, cannot be compared with what we are doing now,” said Obrador, and took the opportunity to tell an anecdote. At the beginning of the 19th century, the independence armies had split after the assassination of leader José María Morelos, and the viceroyalty offered money to Vicente Guerrero in exchange for abandoning the war. His father asked him to accept the offer but Guerrero, Obrador explained, objected, saying the four words now written in the National Palace. In the vision of history that the president of Mexico weaves, the fundamental lesson is that the homeland always comes first.

The staging was no coincidence. This Sunday the Government starts a marathon of 15 events, from February to September, to commemorate 200 years since the culmination of independence from Spain, and 500 years since the fall of Tenochtitlán by the Spanish. The first of these events will be in honor of Vicente Guerrero in Culiapám, Oaxaca, where the national hero was assassinated 190 years ago by his former allies. Events that will have limited capacity but spectacular international guests. Vicente Guerrero was one of the Afro-Mexican leaders of independence and for his commemoration will be present Martin Luther King III, son of the icon of black history in the United States. For the second event at the end of February – commemorating the key alliance of Vicente Guerrero with the other key figure of independence, Agustín de Iturbide – is confirmed the visit of the president of Argentina.

The 15 events, which will be held in different corners of the country, weave a vision of Mexican history that has been meticulously curated since the presidency with messages for the nation but also for the international community. In July, one will be held, for example, celebrating the birthday of the Venezuelan hero Simón Bolívar, with the intention of giving a “Latin American perspective” to independence (“Remember that love of the country comes first,” he also said in his time, the hero of Gran Colombia).

In addition to commemorating key leaders or pacts, the Government also plans to apologize in three of these 15 events to the Mayan and Yaqui indigenous peoples, and to the Chinese community (in 1911, one of the largest Sinophobic massacres in Latin America occurred in Mexico) . Obrador will ask forgiveness for the violence and dispossession they have suffered at the hands of the different Mexican leaders. “A reconciliation is being sought towards that past,” Eduardo Villegas, coordinator of Historical Memory in the presidency, told El PAÍS. “There are wounds that do not heal, but chapters do,” added Salvador Rueda, director of the National Museum of History and one of those who has participated in the process of defining these events. “It’s about closing chapters and saying: well, these responsibilities are not set aside. It is true, they are collective responsibilities. But the head of government assumes them ”.

The supreme historian

Andrés Manuel López Obrador is a president with a fixation on the past, regarding three milestones that occurred before what he has called his Fourth Transformation: the war of independence (at the beginning of the 19th century), the war of reform ( in the middle) and the Mexican Revolution (at the beginning of the 20th century). “It is a government that sees itself as the heir and continuator of these great historical feats,” Felipe Ávila, director of the National Institute for Historical Studies of the Revolutions of Mexico, INEHRM, and another of those who participate in define the priorities of the year.

In September 2019, the president created through a decree a National Commemoration Commission for the “promotion and recognition of the facts, processes and historical figures of Mexico”, a body coordinated by the presidency but in which a number of government institutions participate, from the Ministry of Culture to the Navy.

But at the end of the day those who land what historical event to prioritize is a smaller group, in which there are key actors such as Eduardo Villegas (philosopher and the main coordinator of the Commission), Felipe Ávila (the director of the INEHRM), Diego Prieto ( director of the National Institute of Anthropology History), and the president’s wife, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, a historian who was in charge of a tour of Europe last year to recover archaeological pieces for this year’s commemorations. And in the end, the decisions also go through the approval of López Obrador.

“The president himself is a great fan, a great connoisseur of history,” says Villegas, coordinator of the entire orchestra. “All this is passed to the president’s consideration, not for the president in a Stalinist way to determine what is true and what is not.” But the presidency clearly says that these commemorations have a political character and, Villegas explains, “it is not about inventing history, but about giving meaning, a narrative to what is happening in the country.”

Since its creation, the Commission has focused on exalting some heroes in history such as Emiliano Zapata in 2019, 100 years after his death; or the independence leader Leona Vicario, declared ‘Meritorious Mother of the Fatherland’ in 2020; or the writer Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, in the 325 anniversary of his death.

In the 15 events this year there is an agenda that initially seems very dispersed but that, from the coordination of the presidency, they assure that it has a common thread. According to Salvador Rueda, more than a person like Vicente Guerrero, the president is interested in explaining why that person managed to be a revolutionary leader at a particular moment. “In all of them, it is always about explaining the human proportion,” says Rueda. Felipe Arturo Ávila, director of the National Institute for Historical Studies of Revolutions and another of those who has participated in the definition of these events, adds that this year’s activities will seek to give “a different content to history, where it is seen that they are processes of collective actors, who have a social commitment to build a more just, more equitable, more democratic, more plural, more inclusive and more tolerant nation ”.

But the 15 events of 2021 conveniently fall into a local election year, to be held in June. “You cannot do political promotion, you cannot talk about government achievements, you cannot proselytize, you cannot induce a vote,” says Ávila, given the possibility that patriotic events are López Obrador’s opportunity. to get more votes for your party in the different regions you will visit. “The political orientation [de los eventos] It is not partisan but with respect to the narrative of construction of a national identity, and of greatness as a country ”, reaffirms Villegas, the coordinator of the 15 events.

The non-patriotic side of history

“I disagree a little with the idea that the government is creating a new official narrative,” historian Alfredo Ávila from the Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and a specialist in 19th century history told EL PAÍS. “I think they are actually recycling the old narrative about the Mexican past that from the eighties of the nineteenth century, until the fifties of the twentieth century, was the dominant one.” A narrative that “simplifies the story, putting it in a Manichean way between good and bad.”

The good guys in this case would be the leaders who put the homeland first, and the bad guys would be the colonizing foreigners or the “vendors.” Ávila wonders if in the three forgiveness events (the Mayans, the Yaquis, the Chinese), for example, the “same traditional vision” that the president has shared in past speeches is being referred to again. A year ago, when Obrador mentioned apologizing for the first time, he spoke of “also assuming the repression that was carried out against the Yaqui people, the Mayan people, during the Porfiriato.” It referred to the military Porfirio Díaz, who took power in 1871 until the Mexican Revolution. The Porfiristas were without a doubt incredibly violent against Yaquis, Mayas and Chinos, but the history of violence against these peoples is much longer and more complex.

“It is a lie that they were only Porfiristas,” says Ávila. “The Yaqui War is a war that dates back to colonial times, there are already confrontations between neighboring troops, settler militias in Sonora against the Yaquis, since the 18th century. In the 19th century, as early as 1826 “–after independence–” there are already uprisings in the Yaqui River because the communities are defending themselves against these settlers who go through their lands.

Rodrigo Moreno, also a historian of the UNAM and an expert in the period of independence, says he sees an “ambitious program” in the 15 events of the Government, which instead of giving a chronological coherence to the commemorations combined themes as different as the forgiveness of a indigenous people with the birth of Simón Bolívar. “It goes from one era to another, from one character to another, and from one intention to another. Well, as the events pass, their unity will be granted, but as a program it seems that coherence is a bit scattered, ”says Moreno, who is interested in following the account of the commemorations, not to correct the President, but because little by little he it will reveal “the articulating discourse of the national, of the state, and to a certain extent legitimizing its politics.”

More than understanding historical processes, Moreno says, like other governments, López Obrador tries to “exalt values.” “There are like two conceptions, two uses, two expressions of history that seem not reconcilable,” he says. “The one that seeks to restore complexity, and that from the awareness of that historical complexity proposes explanations, always criticizable and fragile; and the other that on the contrary seeks to establish a uniform, coherent, linear, and almost always teleological story. A story that must reach a specific end ”.

In the world of history relatively little is known about Vicente Guerrero. Although there is a state of Mexico with his name, in addition to huge statues and golden letters reminding him as a hero of independence, the challenges he faced to be an independence leader as a black man are less known; or the enormous popularity it had in the Mexican population; or about his key role in abolishing slavery when he was president for 10 months.

“It seems to me that it is positive,” María Elisa Velázquez, an expert in Afro-Mexican history, a researcher at the National Institute of Anthropology and History, told EL PAÍS about the possibility of commemorating Guerrero as a key leader of black people in Mexico. “Because almost all Mexicans know who Guerrero is, but we don’t know about his Afro-descent, about his history. More than Guerrero, what is key is to focus on the history of the Afro-descendant population that participated in this war. Now I am intrigued if there will be Afro-Mexicans at that commemoration ”.

“I am afraid that the commemorative speech will once again recover values, not problems,” says Ávila. “That is, that we go again to turn to Guerrero because he is the persistent insurgent, because he is the noble insurgent who agrees to subordinate himself to Iturbide for the benefit of the country. I am not saying this is false. What I am saying is that the commemorative speech is going to be dedicated to exalting these values ​​and not exploring these problems. We are going to demand that these characters solve the problems that we ourselves are not being able to solve as a society ”.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS México and receive all the informative keys of the present time of this country