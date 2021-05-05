The operation started by Diego Conesa and Martínez Vidal only allows the popular to govern more easily in the Region and in Madrid José Miguel Luengo, López Miras, Isabel Díaz Ayuso and Pablo Casado, yesterday, in Madrid. / PP DAVID GOMEZ Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 03:36



If Pedro Sánchez and Inés Arrimadas could go back, surely would desist from presenting the motion of censure in the Region. The political operation that PSOE and Ciudadanos devised to evict Fernando López Miras, which motivated the advancement of elections in Madrid, has only managed to strengthen the Popular Party, which governs with more ho