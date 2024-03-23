My generation, somewhat young and somewhat adult, is in the biological twilight of assuming itself as young.

Time passed and being youths of preparatory with big dreamswe become young adults with debtunfinished dreams and with issues that involves us becoming a adult functional.

We had to live what they called change, we were some children when the news celebrated the defeat of the PRI and the rise of oppositionhe National Action Party with a candidate out of all political forms with a hat and boots he reached the Presidency of the Republic. New Aires and a better future were on the horizon, those children of my generation had a capitalist, neoliberal and aspirational future where they could study and later live fully, none of that happened.

Vincent Fox It was a failure and the narrative of change was only based on the new colors that arrived in Los Pinos. In addition, by the way, it made the most important political miscalculation that has the country as it is today: Undoing Lopez Obradorit's all Fox's fault Lol.

The succession did not promise anything new, the PAN had entrenched itself in the Federal Government and Felipe Calderón energy as a new candidate, the drug traffickers had hardened and their most eloquent strategy was to dedicate the war to them, some of us were in secondary school when it was unleashed in Sinaloa ” the war”, 2008 and the next three years were hell.

The cartels murdered children, wives, teams, leaders, insecurity did not let our parents sleep and we as young people were imprisoned outside at any time. Not only Sinaloa, Mexico became one of the most unsafe countries in the world to live in, once again, the future of young people was put at risk.

I would add that not even Calderón should have won that election, López Obrador should have been President.

In these final dates of Calderón's six-year term, energy at the national level, a young character in line with the political communication of the moment, counterpart to other young politicians in the world who promised a change in the vision of politics, Enrique Peña Nieto, loved by the ladies and admired by the political class but he began his campaign with a big miscalculation, underestimating young people who were already in university, some of whom were still in high school, but who had been fed up with 12 years of uncertainty and violence.

131 young people in Ibero gave rise to the largest Political Youth Movement that our country has had after '68, #Soy132.

Even so, Enrique Peña Nieto came to the presidency with widespread popularity and with ideas that promised to move the country forward, above all, those that had to do with the economic issue. The result? the most corrupt six-year term in history, of course verifiably corrupt, because reforms such as the National Anti-Corruption System were born and institutes such as the INAI, National Institute for Access to Information, were empowered, again 6 years of nothing for young people where some were already finishing their degree and others entering university with the uncertainty of the future.

It is then, when the so-called hope of Mexico begins, López Obrador manages to capitalize on the courage of young people, the discontent of workers, the frustration of businessmen due to the insecurity of the two previous six-year terms, older adults, young people who had been left behind. In these 12 years of nothing, and thus he becomes president, being the president with the most votes in history.

The political breeding ground was conducive to this, hope was needed and Andrés Manuel López Obrador knew how to capitalize on it.

Today, the young people of the millennium, from the year 2000, are already faced with the worrying dilemma of not having access to housing, access to comprehensive health, decent jobs, security for our families, some already have children, young couples who both have to work to be able to have a decent life, debts, and countless deficiencies.

Politics itself owes results to millennials, it has a debt with them and with the candidates presented by the big parties today, a promising future is not seen. For this reason, we must give space to new ideas, to new people, to new politics.

More from the same author: