The Chilean lawyer and rector of the Diego Portales University, Carlos Peña, one of the influential voices of the Chilean public scene, assures that the agreement that was reached this week in Chile for a new constituent route “seeks a balance between political and technical representation , the only way to get out of the stagnation that was coming” in his country. Prolific author of books such as Thinking about the malaise, the October crisis and the constitutional question, who will launch an essay on generational change in March, defends the path agreed by the political forces with representation in Congress. He rejects that it has an excess of moorings, as a part of the left thinks: “It will be a constitutional debate based on an overlapping consensus between all the political forces, including the Communist Party. It is not about limits that come from outside the political process, it is about a consensus generated within it. To call it moorings is to alter its meaning. Would anyone say that the previous consensus that gave rise to the Constitution of 78 in Spain was actually a mooring?”, the columnist for the newspaper El Mercurio asks himself this Thursday in this interview conducted in his office at the university.

Ask. How would you rate the agreement for a new Constitution?

Reply. Societies cannot function well when everything is contingent, when the future, instead of being a promise, becomes a shadow that looms over the present. Nor do they work in the midst of delirium (the American delirium as Carlos Granés called it). Partnerships require shared ways and procedures for making decisions. That is why it seems to me that the agreement is good news: it resumes a path of asceticism and rationality that has been a characteristic of the political culture in Chile and that in the time that has passed had been abandoned.

Q. How important is it for Chile?

A. Latin American countries cannot allow themselves to be delusional: letting the imagination and verbosity that work so well in literature (and that some European intellectuals like so much, who, however, would not admit something like this in their own countries) flood the space of politics and institutions. Chile has been characterized in the region for having high levels of institutionality, something that is easily verified if it is compared with Peru, Bolivia, Venezuela or Argentina. The agreement allows him to resume that path and reaffirms that Chile’s political culture – after clowns and cantinfladas and ridiculous rudeness – continues to be healthy.

Q. What happened to Chilean politics between last September, when the proposal for a new Constitution was rejected, and this Monday, when different forces agreed on a new constituent path?

R. Rather, you have to ask yourself what has happened to Chilean politics in the last four years in which a right-wing president was elected for the second time by a large majority (something exceptional that had never happened), only 18 months later to transform him into the lightning rod for all ills, giving rise to a very violent revolt that the parties believed was cured with the election of a constitutional convention that, elected by almost 80%, ended up failing in a plebiscite where two thirds of the citizenry did not accept what what was proposed

Q. Why did the citizens reject the proposal?

A. It was a wordy text, which altered the idea of ​​a nation that in Chile (despite the ethnic diversity that demands recognition) continues to be very strong, which juxtaposed demands of a very diverse nature (feminists, environmentalists, concerns about global warming, etc. ), which carried out the ideal of some Spanish neo-constitutionalists (who have advised Bolivia or Venezuela and who fortunately have had little success in Chile) and which established things like the right to pleasure and other things of tone new age. Looking at it, it is not so surprising that at a time of crisis, with a government with very low approval ratings, it would have been rejected.

Q. Could this process end badly?

A. Everything can end badly, of course, and nothing is guaranteed. But it is most probable that this process made up of two phases, an initial technique where a preliminary draft will be drawn up, and a properly political one where 50 representatives elected by the citizens will decide on a text that will finally be submitted to a plebiscite, should be successful. The path to failure has already been known, so it will be easier now to avoid it.

Q. What would happen to Chile if this new attempt fails in 2023?

A. There seems to be no reason to think that it could fail. And if it fails, the country will not stop working either: it will be proof that the role of constitutions is sometimes overestimated (Latin America is the most prodigal continent in producing constitutions and you will tell me if it has been worth it). Constitutions do not solve problems, they create an environment for power to be established, limited and oriented. Neither strictly speaking do they cause them. In the case of Chile, it is probable that under the constitutional question there is another series of underlying problems –generational, educational, migratory– that the constitutional rules will not solve and that are long-term.

Q. Do you consider the participation of 24 experts appointed by Parliament important?

R. The most striking thing is that until recently it was said – President Gabriel Boric affirmed it with total conviction – that the problem in Chile was that the experts had supplanted democratic deliberation, that they had little less than usurped the popular will. It was the complaint against the economists who led the country for 30 years. But now we have returned to them suspecting that perhaps technique and rationality also have a place in collective life. It is to be hoped that truly expert technicians will be chosen and not people who pass for such and who are abundant these days and who will be mere instruments of the parties. It is striking that from one day to the next in Chile a university certificate is enough to be an expert.

Q. How is the Boric government today, after the political agreement that would allow a new Constitution?

R. President Boric, if he acts shrewdly, will be able to lead this process and thus decorate his political work, which in other respects seems inauspicious. Although it must be remembered that the government insisted a lot that its transforming project was tied to the constitutional text that was rejected. Boric should elaborate a discourse that, without renouncing his transforming purpose, forges links with tradition. He should remember that between tradition and innovation there must be continuity (I suggest that in this part, he, who is a good reader, reread T. Kuhn).

Q. The right kept its promise and, despite internal pressure, agreed on a route to overcome the current Fundamental Charter. What distinguishes this new generation from the current opposition?

R. The generational change (which in my opinion is one of the most relevant phenomena in contemporary Chile, as I hope to show in an essay that will be published in March) has also affected the right and in a fairly benign way. It is a generation whose identity is not fueled by dictatorship or extreme conservative ideals. The right of the young is not a caveman. And on the left the result is plain to see: it has produced a successful and intelligent politician, Boric, whose main challenge is, however, not to give in to his less talented and less intelligent fellow men, young bourgeois who believe they can redraw everything.

Q. What is the Constitution that Chile should have?

R. A good Constitution is a text that, along with reflecting an overlapping consensus of society, constitutes power, establishes immunities in favor of individuals -fundamental rights- and guides the efforts of the community so that the class and the social origin do not have the last word in the vital trajectory.

